Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Left-hander Randy Wolf, who missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, is the Miami Marlins’ newest starting pitcher. He will get his first start with the Marlins on Sunday.

Wolf, 37, was in the Seattle Mariners camp on a minor league contract this spring. The Mariners wanted him to sign a waiver, which allows them to release him after 45 days without paying him the full year in salary. Wolf declined and was released.

After the Marlins lost ace pitcher Jose Fernandez -- ironically to Tommy John surgery -- they signed Wolf.

And now, after two relief appearances for Miami, he replaces rookie Anthony DeSclafani in the rotation. DeSclafani was sent down to Triple-A.

So what can the Marlins expect out of Wolf?

It remains to be seen, of course, but judging by what he has done so far this season, Wolf appears to be deserving of this opportunity. He pitched five innings in relief, posting a 1.80 ERA and allowing just three hits and one walk. He has five strikeouts.

For his career, Wolf is a winning pitcher with a 132-117 record and a 4.19 ERA.

He spent his first eight seasons with the Phillies but has since bounced around to the Dodgers, Astros, Padres, Dodgers again, Brewers, Orioles, Brewers (again) and Marlins.

That doesn’t even count his short stay with the Mariners because he never pitched in a big-league game for them. But even without that on his resume, Wolf has become the epitome of a journeyman the past eight years, coinciding with his exit from Philadelphia.

This will be Wolf’s first big-league start since 2012, but he feels like he is ready.

“It’s a role that is contingent upon my performance,” Wolf said. “I feel really good physically. And if I‘m healthy, I feel I can give the team a chance to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Willy Peralta, 4-3, 2.18 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-3, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. He has an 18.00 ERA in his one career appearance vs. Milwaukee, allowing four runs in two innings. This season, though, Koehler has been brilliant, producing an impressive 2.25 ERA and flashing a 95 mph fastball. For a guy considered at the start of the season to be the weak link in a promising young rotation, Koehler has turned out to a huge find and perhaps the team’s best pitcher now that Jose Fernandez is out for the year.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez got a no-decision Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, despite pitching seven scoreless innings. Alvarez allowed just four hits -- all singles -- and one walk, lowering his ERA to 3.21.

--RHP Nate Eovaldi, who struggled through six innings and 110 pitches Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, said he was pleased with his fastball command. C Jarrod Saltalmacchia agreed, noting that Eovaldi’s pitches were sinking low into the strike zone. But manager Mike Redmond said Eovaldi, who allowed a season-high 10 hits, one walk and three runs, one earned, has to do a better job of finishing batters. Redmond said that Eovaldi has been working on his off-speed pitches, which is fine, but he has to finish batters when he has them down in the count at 0-2 or 1-2.

--RHP Chris Hatcher was promoted from Triple-A. He replaces RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who was sent down after Wednesday’s game. Hatcher, who will be used out of the Marlins’ bullpen, was 1-2 with five saves and a 2.01 ERA in Triple A.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia had a regularly-scheduled day off on Thursday. However, he tweaked his left ankle while running the bases on Wednesday and is day to day. Saltalamacchia insists he will be ready to go on Friday.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani was sent down to Triple-A after Wednesday’s game. He surrendered 6 runs in 5 1/3 innings before handing it over to the bullpen on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know you are going to get beat up a little bit. I got horse-collared, but it’s all right. I’ll take it. (Getting the walk-off hit) is an awesome feeling.” -- Marlins LF Christian Yelich said of the greeting he got from teammates after a walk-off hit against Philadelphia on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (left ankle) did not play May 22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He will have the cast removed from his surgically repaired throwing arm the week of May 26. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab from groin and hamstring injuries is back on at Class A Jupiter as of May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson