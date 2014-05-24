Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Right-handed reliever Chris Hatcher, 29, made his 2014 debut on Friday night.

He said he was “shocked” when he was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, and when you know his history, you will understand why.

Hatcher, a native of Kinston, N.C., was the Marlins’ fifth-round pick in 2006, out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He pitched in the majors in parts of the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons, but not with any great success -- a .7.22 ERA in 33 2/3 innings.

It seemed like his time with the Marlins was finished earlier this year, when he reportedly punched teammate Sam Dyson, a fellow pitcher, breaking his jaw in a bar-room brawl.

Hatcher was suspended for five games. Since then, however, he has been great on the mound, posting a 2.01 ERA and five saves at New Orleans.

On Friday, he kept up the good work, pitching two scoreless innings of relief and keeping the Marlins close.

Hatcher said he has grown from his mistake.

“I put myself in a tough spot professionally, but I think I have become a better person because of it,” he said. “Moving forward, I know things like that can’t happen again.”

RECORD: 25-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-3, 2.18 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner 0-2, 6.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler had an 18.00 ERA in his one appearance vs. Milwaukee. He wasn’t quite that bad on Friday, but it was his worst start of the season. Milwaukee teed off on Koehler (4-4), who came in with a stellar ERA of 2.25 but allowed seven runs in five innings. Of the nine hits he allowed, five went for extra bases.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton had his third multi-homer game of the season and his 12th of his career, tying the club record of Hanley Ramirez.

--1B Garrett Jones had his first multi-homer game as a Marlin and the seventh of his career.

--RHP Jacob Turner gets his sixth start of the season on Saturday, against Milwaukee. So far, the results have not been there for Turner, who is 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA. With the Marlins’ top prospect, LHP Andrew Heaney, promoted to Triple-A on Thursday, the pressure for Turner to turn his season around just got turned up a couple of notches.

--LHP Andrew Heaney, the Marlins’ top prospect, made his Triple-A debut on Thursday, allowing one run in five innings while striking out seven. Heaney, who allowed seven hits, took a hard grounder off his shin, but the injury was not serious.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re pretty aggressive. If you look at their numbers and watch them on video, they are a free-swinging team. They hit a lot of home runs, and I think that’s their game plan every night.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Brewers hit three home runs and also had a triple and three doubles in a 9-5 win over Miami on Friday.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (left ankle) did not play May 22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He will have the cast removed from his surgically repaired throwing arm the week of May 26. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab from groin and hamstring injuries is back on at Class A Jupiter as of May 20.

