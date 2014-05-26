Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Left-hander Randy Wolf and third baseman Casey McGehee have some things in common.

They were both out of the big leagues last season.

They are both former Milwaukee Brewers.

And they were both in the Miami Marlins’ starting lineup on Sunday against the Brewers.

Things did not go well for Wolf. Making his first start for the Marlins after compiling a 1.80 ERA in two relief appearances, Wolf was hit hard. He allowed nine hits and six runs, four earned, in five innings.

But Wolf, 37, is a veteran pitcher with a solid track record. He had a big year for the Brewers in 2011, going 13-10 with a 3.69 ERA, helping the Brew Crew win the NL Central title. He also won 13 games for the Brewers in 2010 and was McGehee’s teammate both years.

But Wolf slumped in 2012 with a 3-10 record and a 5.69 ERA, and the Brewers released him that August. He was then picked up by the Baltimore Orioles, where he quickly discovered he was injured and would need Tommy John surgery.

He took all of 2013 off to recover.

”My doctor told me I had two choices,“ Wolf said. ”I could dedicate a year to rehab or I could work on my golf game. ... I told him that I don’t love golf that much.

“I didn’t want to look back and regret not trying.”

Things are working out much better for McGehee. After playing in Japan last year, McGehee is off to a strong start as the Marlins’ third baseman and clean-up hitter.

Playing a key role by hitting behind the Marlins’ best player, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, McGehee has piled up 30 RBIs, even though he has just one home run. That makes him an effective but hardly prototypical clean-up hitter.

McGehee, who drove in a career-high 104 runs for Milwaukee in 2010, came to the Marlins this year by way of Japan, where he played the 2013 season. He said he knew the return rate from Japan to the majors wasn’t high, especially for position hitters.

“But once I got over that,” he said, “Japan was great.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi, 3-2, 3.41 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 3-2, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nate Eovaldi starts on Monday at the Washington Nationals. The road has been hard for Eovaldi this season -- he is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA away from Marlins Park. At home, on the other hand, he is 3-1 with a 2.54 ERA. In his career against Washington, he is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA.

--LHP Randy Wolf was hit hard by the Brewers on Sunday. Wolf, who won 13 games for the Brewers in 2010 and again in 2011, was making his debut as a Marlins starter. He allowed nine hits and six runs, four earned, in five innings.

--RHP Steve Cishek on Saturday recorded his second save this season in which he needed to get at least four outs. Only two other pitchers in the majors this season have had more than one multiple-inning saves -- Trevor Rosenthal of the Cardinals and David Robertson of the Yankees.

--RHP Kevin Slowey threw two scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Brewers. Manager Mike Redmond mentioned Slowey as a possibility for the rotation if LHP Randy Wolf, who was hit hard on Sunday, continues to struggle or is not given another chance. Redmond said that season-ending injury to RHP Jose Fernandez has caused this issue. “We knew replacing Jose would be difficult,” Redmond said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a grind -- a struggle. I guess we weren’t sure what to expect. We knew Jose (Fernandez‘s) spot (in the rotation) would be tough to fill. We’ll see where it goes from here.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on LHP Randy Wolf after a 7-1 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (left ankle) did not play May 22-25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He will have the cast removed from his surgically repaired throwing arm the week of May 26. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab from groin and hamstring injuries is back on at Class A Jupiter as of May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson