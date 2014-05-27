Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Wins on the road have been hard to come by this season for the Miami Marlins. And for the past two years Miami has very few wins at Nationals Park. And starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi had not won a road game through Sunday this year.

But all of those things changed on Memorial Day as the Marlins beat the host Washington Nationals 3-2 at Nationals Park.

Eovaldi pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up just three hits and two runs with one walk and five strikeouts to improve to 4-2 this season.

“Really good,” Washington first baseman Adam LaRoche said of the Texan. “You’ve got a guy whose throwing, can get it up to 95, 96, with some off-speed to go behind that and spotting the ball. He was good. We’ve faced him before. We know what he’s got, and I think we all got some pitches to hit. And we’ve got to do a better job than that.”

The Marlins improved to 7-17 on the road this season and won for just the second time in 14 games at Nationals Park over the past two seasons.

“I think we are more relaxed now. Every win we get on the road is huge,” said manager Mike Redmond.

One key is writing Giancarlo Stanton in the third hole and Casey McGehee at the cleanup spot on a regular basis. Redmond joked that last year he would come into his office and put his head down on his desk for about hour, trying to figure out the middle of his lineup.

Redmond raised his head from his desk after Monday’s win and could smile easily after a rare road win in Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 2-3, 3.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Blake Treinen, 0-2, 1.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi made the start on Monday for the Marlins at Nationals Park, and he got his first road win of the year as he allowed two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. “He did a great job,” said manager Mike Redmond. “He gave us a chance to win the game.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will get the nod on Tuesday to start against the Nationals. Right-handers are batting .320 against Alvarez, who is 0-2 on the road with an ERA of 4.88, but is 2-2, 2.82 in night games.

--OF Giancarlo Stanton entered Monday with 13 homers and 25 RBIs in his career at Nationals Park. He had a double to right in the first inning Monday against Tanner Roark as Jayson Werth tried for a shoestring catch. Stanton then slammed a two-run homer to center in the third to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead. “He crushed that ball,” said manager Mike Redmond.

--INF Jeff Baker was an all-Met player at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge, Va., about 30 miles south of Nationals Park. He welcomed the chance to be in the nation’s capital on Memorial Day, as his father spent several years in the U.S. military and Jeff moved around the country as a young boy to different military posts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is more of a testament to the guys hitting in front of me.” - Marlins 3B Casey McGehee, on Monday after getting his 12th hit with two outs and runners in scoring position. He leads the league in that category.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (left ankle) did not play May 22-25. But he returned to action May 26.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He will have the cast removed from his surgically repaired throwing arm the week of May 26. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab from groin and hamstring injuries is back on at Class A Jupiter as of May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson