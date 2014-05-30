Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Closers such as Steve Cishek normally get most of the headlines among those in the bullpen. And that seems natural for the Miami Marlins, as Cishek has 11 saves in 12 tries along with an ERA of 2.08.

But Marlins manager Mike Redmond is pleased with the work of relievers Mike Dunn and A.J. Ramos, among others.

Ramos pitched a scoreless inning Monday and lowered his ERA to 2.05 while Dunn got two outs against the Nationals and lowered his ERA to 4.43.

“Dunn and A.J. did a great job,” said Redmond.

Dunn then did an escape act Wednesday, loading the bases with no outs in the eighth before retiring the next three batters to keep the score tied at 4. The Marlins scored four in the 10th and won, 8-5.

“I don’t even know where to start in that game,” said Redmond. “Dunn came in and got in a jam and got out of it. We were running out of arms down in the bullpen.”

“It wasn’t a perfect game by far. We made many mistakes. Tonight it was meant for us to win that game. It worked out. Our pitching was getting thin,” Redmond added.

Dunn, who led the Marlins bullpen in games with 75 last year, has been with the team since 2011.

“The young guys bring a lot of energy. We have a good mix of guys,” Dunn said. “We have some older guys who we consider veterans. There is just a fun environment. We know we have a chance to win every game. As long as the pitchers keep the team in the game we can score runs off of anybody.”

Dan Jennings posted an ERA of 1.42 in his first 14 appearances out of the bullpen.

The Marlins will have to do without right-handed reliever Carter Capps, a North Carolina native who went on the disabled list Tuesday with a right elbow strain.

“He will be done for an extended period of time,” Redmond said.

Capps posted a mark of 3.00 in his first nine outings out of the pen with 15 strikeouts and just three walks. He made his big league debut with Seattle in 2012.

Redmond noted the Marlins don’t have set roles for some relievers.

“We have young guys who are establishing roles at the major league level,” he said. “We feel we have quality arms.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teherean, 4-3, 1.77 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-4, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez got the nod on Wednesday to start against the Nationals. Right-handers were batting .320 against Alvarez, who is 0-2 on the road. Alvarez was slated to pitch Tuesday but the game in Washington was rained out. He pitched five scoreless innings before Chris Hatcher came on to pitch in the sixth Wednesday. Alvarez was lifted as a precaution with right elbow stiffness. “I think he will be fine,” said manager Mike Redmond. He did not figure in the decision as the Marlins won, 8-5, in 10 innings.

--OF Giancarlo Stanton has 14 homers and 27 RBIs in his career at Nationals Park. “He has been great,” said manager Mike Redmond. “Spring training was big for him. You could tell he was energized with some of the moves we made.” Stanton had a single in the first and then walked and scored in the fourth. He was 1-for-2 with three walks against the Nats in the series finale Wednesday.

--RHP Tom Koehler will get the start on Friday against the Atlanta Braves when the Marlins begin a homestand. He is 3-1 with an ERA of 2.45 at home.

--LF Christian Yelich sets the tone at the top of the lineup for the Marlins. He led off the game Wednesday with a double but was stranded as a double play ended the inning. He grounded out in the third and then singled in the fifth. He walked and scored in the 10th as the Marlins won 8-5 on Wednesday.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter Thursday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 21 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some guys step up on the mound and make some huge pitches when they had to.” -- Miami 3B Casey McGehee, after an 8-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right elbow stiffness) exited the May 28 game after the fifth inning. “I think he will be fine,” said manager Mike Redmond.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab from groin and hamstring injuries is back on at Class A Jupiter as of May 20. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter May 29.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He Had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, retroactive to May 26.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson