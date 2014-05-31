Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Before the season, not many experts predicted this weekend’s series in South Florida would be a matchup of first-place clubs.

But the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins entered Friday with identical 28-25 records with two games remaining in the season’s second month.

Even after losing ace Jose Fernandez to Tommy John surgery, Miami has gone 15-11 in May for the fifth-best record in the majors. Veteran Rafael Furcal, expected to be the second baseman out of spring training, is on the 60-day disabled list and has yet to make his debut. The bullpen has been a revolving door of arms.

“This is a resilient group,” manager Mike Redmond said. “We’ve gone through a lot already through our first two months, had some injuries, but I think these guys keep battling, keep fighting. We feel like we can play against any team and we just need to keep our focus.”

At the start of the month, the Marlins swept the surging Braves for the first time at home since 2006, outscoring them 23-7 in the process. Their success was so lopsided Atlanta publicly questioned their means of achieving it. Miami has since taken 10 of 11 against National League East rivals.

The Marlins boast baseball’s top home record at 20-8, including a stretch of four of six wins via the walk-off variety. Until capturing their first road series this week, the Marlins held the worst mark away from home.

“When we’re playing our best we’re relaxed, we’re having fun and we’re just going out there and playing our game not looking at the standings,” Redmond said. “It’s way too early for that, but we’ve just got to stay focused on things we can control. That’s how we play and doing what we can do collectively as a team. This is a great group of guys. They feed off each other and are having fun. This will be a nice test for us, too.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 4-2, 4.06 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 1-2, 5.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner looks to pick up consecutive victories for the first time in his career on Saturday. Until going 6 1/3 scoreless innings last weekend, Turner had not won a game since July, a stretch of 17 starts with nine straight losses. He is 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton knocked his National League-leading 16th homer of the season in the first inning of Friday’s game, which gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead. It bumped his major-league-leading RBI total to 51, making him the first player in the organization’s history to reach 50 before June 1.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria collected a pair of singles Friday, extending his hit streak to five games against the Braves and giving him nine multi-hit contests in 26 career showdowns with the National League East rival.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 0-for-3 on Friday, making him hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Saltalamacchia recorded just three hits over 16 at-bats prior to this stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he just made really the mistake to (RF Giancarlo) Stanton. After that, he was really tough. He got ahead of guys and threw his offspeed pitches for strikes. He’s got pretty good numbers. He did a good job after giving up the two, kept them in the game.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Braves RHP Julio Teheran after a 3-2 loss on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right elbow stiffness) exited the May 28 game after the fifth inning. He is scheduled to make his next start June 3.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He Had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, retroactive to May 26.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson