Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins are normally the team trading for the future.

On Sunday, with the team in the thick of a pennant race, they made a trade for right now. They acquired right-handed reliever Bryan Morris from the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 39th overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft.

Morris, 27, is 4-0 with a 3.80 ERA this season. He is tied for third in the majors in wins by a reliever.

His arrival makes up for the loss of hard-throwing right-handed reliever Carter Capps, who will likely need Tommy John surgery. Capps is getting a second opinion on his injured elbow on Wednesday.

Morris, meanwhile, is expected to arrive on Monday, when the Marlins open a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-28

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 1-2, 2.93 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Randy Wolf makes his second start of the season Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, vs. Tampa. More importantly, Wolf, 37, is fighting for his big-league life because he was hit hard in his previous start. And due to the age and the little the Marlins have invested in him, he is viewed as expendable unless he turns it around quickly.

--RHP Nate Eovaldi, who entered Sunday with a 2-1 record and a 1.80 ERA against the Braves, pitched another gem vs. Atlanta. He went eight innings, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs. Both runs were earned, but the second one would not have scored had second baseman Derek Dietrich made a decent throw to first on what should have been an inning-ending double play in the third. Instead, Dietrich bounced the throw, and first baseman Garrett Jones could not pick it.

--RHP A.J. Ramos had made seven straight scoreless appearances vs. the Braves, spanning six innings. But in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves, Ramos allowed three runs -- two of them earned -- in two-thirds of an inning. He gave up two hits and three walks in an ugly outing.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. The injury happened when he took a foul tip off his mask in the seventh inning on Saturday, although he remained in the game. Later, he complained of dizziness. He hit .301 with five homers and nine RBIs in April. But in May, he hit .177 with one homer and eight RBIs.

--RHP Carter Capps, who was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday due to an elbow injury, may need Tommy John surgery. He will get a second opinion on his injured elbow on Wednesday. His injury was a main reason why the Marlins went out and traded for reliever Bryan Morris from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

--C J.T. Realmuto, 23, was called up from Double A to replace catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who went on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Realmuto, a shortstop in high school, was converted to catcher after the Marlins drafted him in the third round in 2010. He was hitting .301 with 14 doubles, 3 triples and 5 homers at Double A. He ranked sixth in the Southern League in RBI with 31 and second in slugging percentage (.503). He is the Marlins’ ninth-ranked prospect.

--RHP Bryan Morris was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 39th overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft. Morris, 27, is 4-0 with a 3.80 ERA this season. He is tied for third in the majors in wins by a reliever. It was an interesting move for the Marlins, who are usually trading for the future. In this case, they gave up a valuable draft pick that represents a future player in exchange for a pitcher who can help them right now.

--RHP Arquimedes Caminero was sent to Triple-A after Sunday’s game. He had a 10.80 ERA in 6 2/3 innings, so the move was no surprise. His spot on the roster will be taken by RHP Bryan Morris, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will arrive on Monday. Caminero, 26, has just 19 big-league innings and has yet to find his niche.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t play our best. Everybody in our clubhouse believes we can play with (the Braves). But we have a lot of work to do to get better.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after a 4-2 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on June 1.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right elbow stiffness) exited the May 28 game after the fifth inning. He is scheduled to make his next start June 3.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, retroactive to May 26. He will get a second opinion June 4.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He Had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

