Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Marlins have three of the top 43 picks and five of the first 106 in this weekend’s MLB draft.

Their first selection on Thursday is the second overall pick, and there has been abundant speculation that the Marlins could take left-handed ace Carlos Rodon of North Carolina State. Rodon has pitched three years of high-level college baseball and could make a quick transition to the majors.

If the Marlins select Rodon, they would have two high-profile Cuban-American pitchers on their staff -- Rodon from the left side and Jose Fernandez from the right. Fernandez is injured and out for the year, but he is expected back next season.

The Marlins would love a 2015 rotation of Fernandez, Nate Eovaldi, Rodon, Henderson Alvarez and Andrew Heaney. They would have Tom Koehler and Jacob Turner in long relief and spot-starting roles.

Heaney, considered baseball’s No. 1 lefty prospect currently in the minors, is in Triple-A but is expected to be called up soon, perhaps by June 11.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2, 4.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 2-3, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Tuesday against the Rays, a team he must be desperate to beat. Alvarez is 0-5 with a 6.28 ERA in five career appearances against Tampa. Even a no-decision would be a victory of sorts for Alvarez, who has allowed seven homers to the Rays.

--LHP Randy Wolf earned his first win in more than 20 months as Miami scored three first-inning runs and held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Monday night. Wolf (1-1) pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run. He struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 3.38. Ironically, the last team he beat was also Tampa, 3-2, on Sept. 13, 2012. He pitched two more games after that before having Tommy John surgery and missing the 2013 season.

--RHP Kevin Gregg, 35, who was the Marlins’ closer in 2007-2008, has rejoined the team. The plan is for Gregg, who didn’t have a team this year until now, to pitch in the minors for about one week before joining the Marlins. He went 2-6 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 saves for the Cubs last season.

--2B Derek Dietrich was out of the starting lineup on Monday in a benching that is expected to last a couple of days. The reason for the move was defense. Dietrich has seven errors, tied for the most in the NL among second basemen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You saw a veteran go out and control the strike zone, change speeds, mix and match. He was able to throw all his pitches for strikes, keep them off balance.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, of LHP Randy Wolf, who earned his first win in more than 20 months Monday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right elbow stiffness) exited the May 28 game after the fifth inning. He is scheduled to make his next start June 3.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He will get a second opinion June 4.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He Had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

