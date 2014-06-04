Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- For the second year in a row, the Miami Marlins have sent second baseman Derek Dietrich, 24, back down to the minors.

Last year, he showed good power, hitting nine homers in 57 games. But he hit just .214 with a .275 on-base percentage.

Dietrich, a native of Cleveland who played his college ball at Georgia Tech, got another chance this year when veteran Rafael Furcal, who was signed as a free agent to be the Marlins’ second baseman, developed hamstring and groin injuries.

Furcal has yet to play with the Marlins.

In the meantime, Dietrich had some big moments this year with Miami. He increased his batting average to .246 and his on-base percentage to .342. And he again showed power with five homers in 41 games.

But Dietrich’s defense did him in as he committed seven errors, tied for the most of any second baseman in the National League. Many of those miscues were simple throwing errors.

The Marlins, who will primarily go with veteran Ed Lucas at second, are seemingly being impatient with Dietrich. But the other school of thought is that they are in a pennant race, and Dietrich’s fielding percentage dropped from .992 last year to .957.

”We’re just in a situation where we want to make sure he plays (at Triple-A New Orleans),“ Marlins Manager Mike Redmond said. ”We love him, but there are some defensive things we want him to work out.

”It doesn’t do him any good to sit. He’s a young guy. He needs to play. He just needs to be more consistent, and I think he understands that.

“He’s a big-leaguer. I think he will go down there and do everything to be back up here as soon as possible.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-5, 3.18 ERA) at Rays (LHP David Price, 4-4, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts Wednesday at Tampa, a franchise he has only faced once (0-1, 3.38 ERA in eight innings). Koehler was off to an excellent start this season but lost his previous two starts, allowing 10 runs in 12 innings. Was that the real Tom Koehler? Or was it the one who was so good in his first nine starts, when he allowed a combined total of just 14 earned runs?

--RHP Henderson Alvarez beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, a team that he had been 0-5 against with a 6.28 ERA in five career appearances. Alvarez didn’t just beat the Rays on Tuesday -- he dominated them, tossing his major-league-leading third shutout of the season. He allowed eight hits, but seven of them were singles. The only extra-base hit was a two-out triple, and that potential run was stranded after a ground out. Alvarez was helped by three ground-ball double plays and two runners caught trying to steal second. But he also helped himself by starting one of the DPs, throwing out one of the runners on an attempted delayed steal and also getting a base hit that led to the winning run.

--2B Derek Dietrich was sent to Triple-A after Tuesday’s game. He was hitting .246 and had shown decent pop with five homers and 16 RBIs. But he also made seven errors, tied for the most of any second baseman in the National League. And that, ultimately, was his undoing.

--LF Christian Yelich had the game-winning RBI on Tuesday on a bases-loaded walk. It wasn’t his most exciting play, but Yelich is leading the National League with five triples. Still, the walks are big for Yelich, who drew two of them on Tuesday and is learning to become a patient hitter as he leads off the Marlins’ order. He is batting .249 but his on-base percentage is pretty decent at .337. His manager, Mike Redmond, praised Yelich for laying off two nasty sliders and getting that game-winning walk. And that, on this night at least, was just as big as a triple.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My elbow is good. It paid off to get it stronger (with the added rest). Today I was ready to dominate Tampa Bay, a team I couldn’t dominate when I was in the American League.” -- Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, after a win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right elbow stiffness) exited the May 28 game after the fifth inning. He is scheduled to make his next start June 3.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He will get a second opinion June 4.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Ed Lucas

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson