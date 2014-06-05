Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Miami Marlins could be without their starting catcher longer than expected.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia missed his fourth straight game Wednesday after being struck with a foul tip Saturday in Miami. According to MLB protocols, players must be symptom-free for at least three days before resuming baseball activities.

Saltalamacchia was still experiencing side effects as of Tuesday, according to manager Mike Redmond, and continue to rest. Saltalamacchia was placed on the seven-day concussion list on Sunday.

“He needs to make sure he’s symptom free,” Redmond told the Miami Herald. “When I say that, I mean headache-free, dizzy-free. ... As of right now, he’s still resting.”

Saltalamacchia was batting .237 with six homers and 17 RBIs and was in an 0-for-13 slump before being placed on the concussion list. The Marlins recalled J.T. Realmuto from Double-A Jacksonville on Sunday to replace him. Jeff Mathis made his fourth consecutive start behind the plate on Wednesday when the Marlins began a two-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-28

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 1-3, 5.59 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-5, 5.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner (1-3, 5.59 ERA) is scheduled to start on Thursday for the Marlins at Tropicana Field. The 23-year-old has never faced Tampa Bay. Oddly, right-handers are batting .360 with three homers against him, while lefties are at .268 with one homer.

--2B Donovan Solano hit his first homer of the season and just the sixth of his three-year career on Wednesday in a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. One pitch after a 3B Evan Longoria error prolonged the inning, Solano hit the first pitch of the at-bat out to left field.

--RHP Tom Koehler (5-5) broke a two-game losing streak Wednesday in a 5-4 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He allowed all three runs in the first inning and four of the hits -- two of them homers -- in the first inning. He allowed three runs or less in nine of 12 starts this season.

--RHP Carter Capps, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 4, got a second opinion Wednesday on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews. Andrews agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--INF Justin Bour was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Weddnesday. He takes the roster spot of INF Derek Dietrich, who was optioned to New Orleans on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Command was shaky early, but he did a nice job getting it back.” -- Miami manager Mike Redmond, on RHP Tom Koehler after a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the 7-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4.He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews. Andrews agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment June 4.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Ed Lucas

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson