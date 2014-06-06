Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

The Miami Marlins went with the big arm over the hometown kid with the second overall selection Thursday in the draft.

The Marlins chose Tyler Kolek, a massive 6-foot-5, 260-pound right-hander from Shepherd (Texas) High School. There was much speculation they would select North Carolina State left-hander Carlos Rodon, a Cuban-American who grew up in Miami and was taken third by the Chicago White Sox.

Another in a long line of hard throwers from Texas, Kolek’s fastball tops out at 102 mph and sits at 96-98. He also throws a curveball, slider and changeup, though he rarely needed to use those pitches in high school as he was 4-1 with a 0.45 ERA in eight starts this spring, allowing 14 hits in 46 innings while striking 100 and walking just six.

“He fits exactly what we like, which is power pitching,” Marlins general manager Dan Jennings said. “In my 26 years in scouting, I’ve only seen two other guys light the gun at 100 mph as an amateur. He is a big man with a tremendous delivery and beautiful arm action, just an outstanding athlete.”

Kolek, 17, grew up on a ranch on the outskirts of Shepherd, a town with a population of about 2,000. He feels that has uniquely prepared him for professional baseball.

“When you live on a ranch, you’re up at 6 a.m. every day feeding the animals or fixing fences or doing some kind of chores,” Kolek said. “I think it makes you mature faster. I don’t think I‘m the typical 17-year-old because of the way I’ve grown up.”

Catcher Blake Anderson was selected in the Competitive Balance Round A from West Lauderdale High School in Collinsville, Miss., with the 36th overall pick. Baseball America had him ranked as the 216th-best player available, but his stock rose in recent weeks when he showed outstanding defensive skills while leading West Lauderdale to a state championship. Anderson has committed to Southern Mississippi.

Shortstop Justin Twine of Falls City (Texas) High School was taken in the second round. His skills are still quite raw, though he was one of the fastest players available in the draft. Twine, who committed to play baseball at TCU, was better known in high school for being one of the best running quarterback in Texas as he accounted for 41 touchdowns last fall.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-28

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-3, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Kolek of Shepherd (Texas) High School was selected second overall Thursday in the draft. Kolek was 4-1 with a 0.45 ERA in eight starts this spring, allowing just 14 hits and six walks in 46 innings while striking out 100. His fastball sits at 96-98 mph and tops out at 102.

--C Blake Anderson was taken with the 36th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A after leading West Lauderdale High School in Collinsville, Miss., to a state championship. Noted for his strong defense, Anderson is committed to play collegiately at Southern Mississippi.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.24) is scheduled to start for the Marlins on Friday when they begin a weekend series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The right-hander has never faced the Cubs, but might enjoy life at Wrigley. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in day games this season.

--DH Justin Bour went 2-for-5 in his major league debut for the Marlins on Thursday in an 11-6 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. The burly Bour’s first hit came on an infield chopper but his next was a lined shot, giving the Marlins a 9-5 lead in the seventh.

--C J.T. Realmuto knocked in three runs with his first big-league hits in his major-league debut for Miami on Thursday in an 11-6 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Realmuto was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville with Jarrod Saltalamacchia on the seven-day concussion list.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his National League-leading 17th home run on Thursday in an 11-6 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Stanton has 19 RBIs and six homers in the seventh inning or later, each in the top two in the league.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Jacksonville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was happy with the way we played, sweeping a team. They kept finding a way to stay in the game. Fortunately, our offense kept the pressure on.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after Thursday’s win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville on June 5.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Ed Lucas

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson