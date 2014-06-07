Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Center fielder Marcell Ozuna continues to impress.

He entered Friday’s weekend series opener with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field with a .353 average in his last 14 games, including five home runs, two doubles and 16 RBIs.

Since May 21, those numbers have been tops among National League outfielders.

“This guy’s a young hitter, he’s learning at the big league level and there’s going to be some ups and downs,” said Miami manager Mike Redmond on Friday. “His best tool for me is that he has the ability to forget. If he has a bad at-bat, he’s able to turn the page and come back whatever the situation is the next time and get a big hit.”

Prior to May 21, the 23-year-old second-year pro was hitting just .140 with one homer and four RBIs.

“He’s got some big hits for us and had some great at-bats,” Redmond said. “It’s always going to be consistency, staying within the strike zone and getting good pitches. This is (his) first full season in the big leagues and it’s not easy.”

The Marlins are second in the National League with a collective .263 average through 60 games.

“I‘m happy with the way we’ve been swinging the bats,” Redmond said. “Guys have been putting great at-bats together and we’re getting contributions from a lot of different guys.”

The Marlins made nine picks on the second day of the draft including seven from the high school ranks and five collegiate players.

Arkansas junior second baseman Brian Anderson was taken with the second pick of the third round (No. 76 overall). He led the Razorbacks with a .328 average this season, starting all 65 game.

Miami’s supplemental pick following the third round was junior college left-handed pitcher Michael Mader, Chipola College (Marianna, Fla). Mader, a native of Marianna, went 7-3 with one save and a 3.18 ERA this season.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Randy Wolf, 1-1, 3.38 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 1-5, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi had a strong outing but no decision in his first appearance against the Cubs as he worked 7 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked one. “I thought Nate was tremendous,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “I thought his stuff was good, he did a great job and kept us in and gave us a chance.”

--CF Marcell Ozuna turned his season around season since May 21 with .353 average in his last 14 games entering Friday, including five home runs, two doubles and 16 RBIs. He went 2-for-6 on Friday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

--1B Garrett Jones went a team-high 3-for-6 on Friday and is now hitting .359 over his last 10 road games. He’s a career .302 hitter in 37 games at Wrigley Field. Jones is now batting .278 through 58 games this season, with eight home runs and 26 RBIs.

--LHP Brad Hand threw six scoreless innings and struck out eight in Thursday’s first rehab start at Class A Jupiter. He went on the 15-day disabled list on May 25 for what was called a “right ankle sprain.” Hand was 0-1 with a 6.38 ERA in 16 appearances with the Marlins, including two starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mounting the rally was good to see. We put together nice good at-bats and gave ourselves to play some extras.” -- Miami manager Mike Redmond, after a 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29. He returned to Jacksonville on June 5.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Ed Lucas

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson