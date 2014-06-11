Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Miami Marlins are biting at the heels of the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in the National League East.

Lucky for the Braves and Nationals the Marlins don’t play a heavier dose of interleague games. The Marlins won their 13th straight interleague game by dismissing the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, snapping the previous NL record of 12, held by the St. Louis Cardinals. It also tied the major league mark of 13 set by the New York Yankees in 2003-04.

Miami needed a rally to secure the latest one. Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, who went 4-for-6 with four RBIs, setting career highs in both, drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.

Yelich’s key hit came a half inning after the Rangers rallied to take a 5-4 lead.

“It was big for us to come back that next half inning and put up a couple of runs,” Yelich said. “I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit and do something with. It was kind of a battle and one that I‘m glad went our way.”

The Marlins also bailed out starter Tom Koehler, who was solid for five innings, giving up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. But Koehler came loose and gave up four runs in the sixth.

“I kind of hit a little bit of a speed bump that slowed me down big time,” Koehler said. “I’ve got to do a better job when an inning starts to snowball like that to take a deep breath and come back and throw quality pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 2-3, 5.93 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 6-2, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler was solid for five innings, giving up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. Going out for the sixth caused him problems. Koehler hit Shin-Soo Choo, the first batter of the sixth, then gave up a single to Adrian Beltre and walked Alex Rios and Brad Snyder. He left saddled with a possible loss, but the Marlin bailed him out with two runs in the top of the seventh.

--DH Justin Bour seemed to like playing in an American League park. Bour went 3-for-5 while playing in the DH role for the second time this season. In his previous stint as the DH, Bour went 2-for-5 with an RBI last week in Tampa.

--LF Christian Yelich posted career highs with four hits and four RBIs. His line-drive single, which deflected off the glove of Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre in the top of the seventh, drove in the tying and go-ahead runs.

--RHP Bryan Morris finished off a rocky sixth inning and threw a smooth seventh to earn the win for Miami. Morris improved to 5-0 and despite having no starts this season. He is tied for the team lead in wins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome, I guess. We’ve got to try and keep it rolling tomorrow. I‘m not going to try and explain why we have so many wins against American League teams. I guess we like playing against them.” -- Marlins LF Christian Yelich, who posted career highs with four hits and four RBIs in a win over Texas on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (strained left hip) left his June 8 start due to the injury. Manager Mike Redmond said he removed Alvarez as a precautionary measure.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29. He returned to Jacksonville on June 5.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Ed Lucas

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson