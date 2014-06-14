Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Rafael Furcal was in the Marlins’ lineup for the first time this season Friday night.

Furcal, who signed a one-year, $3 million in the offseason, had been out all year with hamstring and groin injuries.

His first game was a big test: He went 0-for-6 and scored once in a 13-inning, 8-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Furcal, 36, spent the first two and a half months of the season on rehab assignments as he fought to overcome setbacks.

“I‘m excited to be here,” Furcal said before the game. “I‘m waiting all year for this moment. I think I played in the minor leagues more than I had played in my career.”

Manager Mike Redmond showed he is going to play the former All-Star, who played the entire game Friday at second base.

“He has played in a lot of big games, and he represents stability,” Redmond said. “You know what you’re going to get out of him. Hopefully he’ll continue to feel good and the health stuff is behind him and we can get a lot out of him these next few months.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 3-7, 3.14 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Randy Wolf, 1-2, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Randy Wolf makes his fourth start of the season on Saturday, against the Pirates. The veteran has struggled on the road but has been better at home -- a 1-1 record and a 3.46 ERA.

--2B Rafael Furcal made his Marlins debut on Friday. Furcal, who signed in the offseason but had been out all year due to hamstring and groin injuries, went 0-for-6, but he did take part in two double plays.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 and nearly hit for the cycle -- getting a homer, double and single. He was intentionally walked to load the bases in the ninth. That’s when the Marlins scored four runs on six walks to tie the score. But they needed that hit Stanton may have been able to provide had the Pirates not pitched around him.

--LF Christian Yelich left the game in the first inning with a lower back strain. The injury happened during his first at-bat, and he was replaced by Reed Johnson.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi escaped with a no-decision Friday, allowing 10 hits and six runs -- both tying season highs -- in 4 2/3 innings. He may have been preoccupied because his wife is due to give birth at any moment, and Eovaldi was all set to leave in the middle of the game had she gone into labor.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We put it all together, and it was impressive. We capitalized on their guys being wild, and we were patient. But it leaves a sour taste in your mouth when you fight that hard and can’t pick up the hit to win it.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after Miami walked six times to tie their game against Pittsburgh in the ninth inning Friday but ended up losing in the 13th.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (lower back strain) left the June 13 game in the first inning.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (strained left hip) left his June 8 start due to the injury. Manager Mike Redmond said he removed Alvarez as a precautionary measure.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal aggravated a groin strain May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab was back on at Jupiter as of May 29. He returned to Jacksonville on June 5, then to Jupiter on June 10. He was activated June 13.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment June 16.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Ed Lucas

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson