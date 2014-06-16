Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Casey McGehee is making a strong case to be the all-star third baseman.

He leads all National League third basemen with 43 RBIs and a .309 batting average. He went three for four on Sunday, producing a two-out double in the eighth when it looked like Miami was headed toward a 2-0 defeat. Then he hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th.

Entering Sunday, he ranked third among all NL players with eight game-winning RBIs.

Now he has nine.

McGehee also extended his season-long hitting streak to 10 games, one short of his career high. During his current streak, McGehee is batting .409.

He also ranks second among all NL players in batting average with runners in scoring position, .403.

In Marlins history, no one has done that for an entire season. The franchise record is .378, and it’s held by perhaps the best all-around hitter in baseball, Miguel Cabrera, now of the Detroit Tigers.

McGehee already has more hits with runners in scoring position (30) than Adeiny Hechavarria did last season, when he led the Marlins in that department.

Defensively, McGehee has been very good as well, making just three errors all season.

David Wright of the New York Mets overtook Colorado’s Nolan Arenado in the most recent voting with McGehee back in the pack. New results will be announced Sunday night, and it will be interesting to see if fans recognize McGehee’s accomplishments.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-4, 2.81 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-5, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts Monday against the Cubs, a team he has faced twice previously, including one start. His career numbers vs. the Cubs are not very telling due to the small sample size -- 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA. But Koehler overall this season has starting to form some trends. He got off to a surprisingly strong start but has tailed off in his past four times out, allowing 18 earned runs in a span of 22 1/3 innings. He is better at home (2.70 ERA) than the road (4.70 ERA). Oddly, he is better against lefty hitters (.196 batting average, one homer) than righties (.270 batting average, seven homers).

--RHP Henderson Alvarez picked up a no-decision after allowing just two runs in seven innings. Alvarez threw a career-high 112 pitches and helped the Marlins snap a three-game losing streak, which is what an ace is supposed to do. Alvarez is not an ace yet -- there is still a void there for the Marlins since Jose Fernandez got hurt. But Alvarez has that type of stuff and potential. For example, he is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA in seven home starts this season and had pitched 27 consecutive scoreless innings at Marlins Park until the Pirates disrupted that in the third.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi was placed on paternity leave prior to Sunday’s game. His wife is expecting Sunday, and Eovaldi should return to the team by Wednesday.

--RHP Sam Dyson was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 1-1 with a 2.66 ERA. Dyson takes the roster spot of RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who took a paternity leave. Dyson, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010. The native of Tampa and former South Carolina Gamecock had brief big-league action with Toronto in 2012 and Miami in 2013. His totals so far are not impressive -- a 10.80 ERA in 11 2/3 innings. He has appeared in seven games, including six in relief.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got a great pitching performance from (RHP Henderson Alvarez), which was exactly what we needed.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (lower back strain) left the June 13 game in the first inning and missed games June 14-15. He could be placed on the disabled list.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1. He is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment June 16.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (paternity leave)

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

LHP Randy Wolf

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Rafael Furca

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson