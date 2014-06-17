Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins started Monday just one game out of first place in the National League East, and they decided to go for it, making eight roster moves -- and that does not count signing a player who could be their ace of the future.

The Marlins called up left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday and have plugged both pitchers into this week’s rotation.

Heaney, the team’s top prospect, will make his big-league debut on Thursday against the New York Mets. The 23-year-old was the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft and had a combined record of 7-2 in the minors this season with ERAs of 2.35 in Double-A and 2.74 in Triple-A.

He will try to shore up a rotation that was rocked last month by the loss of ace right-hander Jose Fernandez to season-ending elbow surgery.

“It’s surreal,” Heaney said of getting the call. “You think of how it might happen, and then it does, and it doesn’t hit you until now when I‘m in the park and looking out.”

DeSclafani, 24, who made his big-league debut earlier this season and went 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two starts, will start again on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

To make roster room for their two new starters, the Marlins designated for assignment left-hander Randy Wolf, 37, and right-hander Kevin Slowey, 30. Wolf, trying to make a comeback from a second Tommy John surgery, went 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA. Slowey, with 17 appearances, including 15 in relief, was 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA.

Right-hander Jacob Turner, who had been set to start on Tuesday, will now pitch out of the bullpen, and he took the loss in that role Monday night. The Cubs scored on him in the 13th inning to come away with a 5-4 win.

Left fielder Christian Yelich, who had missed the past two games due to a strained lower back, was replaced by outfielder Jake Marisnick, who was also called up from New Orleans. Marisnick started Monday night in center field for the Marlins, who moved Marcell Ozuna, at least temporarily, to left field.

Marisnick got off to a great start on Monday, batting leadoff and singling, stealing a base and later scoring in the first inning.

”Jake’s natural position is center,“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. ”I feel confident he can play anywhere. But I just felt it was easier for Jake as a young guy to come up and play your natural position. He covers a ton of ground.

“I talked to (Ozuna) about it, and he’s fine. Wherever he plays, he plays.”

Redmond said he did not think Yelich would require longer than the 15 days on the disabled list, retroactive to Saturday.

In the final set of moves, the Marlins optioned utility infielder Donovan Solano to New Orleans and called up first baseman Justin Bour from the same team.

The Marlins have a glut of utility infielders with Ed Lucas and Jeff Baker already on the roster, and that made Solano expendable.

Bour, who struck out as a pinch-hitter on Monday, gives the team a left-handed hitter off the bench, which is something Miami did not have before the move.

Also on Monday, the Marlins announced the signing of the second overall pick in the 2014 draft, right-hander Tyler Kolek, who has routinely thrown over 100 mph.

“We’re trying to win,” Redmond said. “We felt like bringing the young pitchers in ... this was the time. Hopefully, they will help us win games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-6, 2.77 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 1-1, 5.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner, who was set to start Tuesday, was demoted to the bullpen on Monday. He made nine starts this season and compiled a 6.38 ERA. Turner, 23, is young enough to improve, but he has regressed from last season, when he had a 3.74 ERA in 20 starts. In his past three starts, he had not gotten past the sixth inning, allowing 15 runs in 14 1/3 frames. Even in his new relief role, the Marlins are running out of patience with Turner, who also gave up the winning run in Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

--RHP Tom Koehler started Monday against the Cubs and had a shutout brewing until the sixth inning, when he made one big mistake -- a high breaking pitch that SS Starlin Castro slugged for a three-run homer. Koehler finished his night by pitching six innings, walking none and allowing five hits and four runs. He escaped with a no-decision.

--RHP Tyler Kolek, a high school pitcher from Texas and the Marlins’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, signed with the team on Monday. Kolek, 18, was the second player selected overall in the draft, and he throws pure gas, humping it over 100 mph with relative ease. In 60 innings last season, he allowed just 23 hits, eight walks and no homers. His ERA was 0.35. It may take three or four years, but the Marlins figure they have a future ace on their hands with Kolek.

--2B Rafael Furcal, who missed the first 2 1/2 months of the season due to hamstring and groin injuries, is trying to find his way. He went just 1-for-11 in his first two games of the season, which came this past weekend against the Pirates. He did show signs of life in his third game, on Sunday, when he went 2-for-5. But Furcal, 36, who has always been known for his speed, was lifted late in the game for a pinch-runner, which is a bit alarming for this proud player. As a precaution to another possible injury, Furcal did not start Monday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came out swinging the bats well. But then we gave it all back with one swing (on SS Starlin Castro’s homer), and we lose on a hit by a pitcher (Travis Wood). I don’t know what else to say.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, following the Marlins’ 13-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (lower-back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 16.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (paternity leave)

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Jacob Turner

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Rafael Furcal

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

1B Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson