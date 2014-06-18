Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- He’s probably three or four years away from joining the big club, but the Miami Marlins are excited about the potential of their 2014 first-round pick Tyler Kolek, an 18-year-old right-hander from Texas who throws so hard that he left a teammate battered and bruised.

“My poor (high school) catcher,” said Kolek, who routinely throws 100 mph. “He’s one of my best friends. But it seemed like every game by the second inning, his whole forearm would be blue. I felt bad for him.”

Kolek, who only graduated from high school last week and signed his contract Monday, said he is not letting the hype get to him.

“I‘m still a country-strong kid from Texas,” said Kolek, who got a $6 million signing bonus. “I guess in a couple of years that might change. But I don’t plan on changing anytime soon.”

Kolek said he figured out only last year that he might be able to make a pro career out of baseball. This was after he broke his left arm.

“I recovered from that, and I threw 102 (mph),” he said. “I realized: How many people can throw 102? I think it started to settle in then.”

Kolek, who hasn’t pitched in two weeks, reported Tuesday to the Marlins’ rookie league team in Jupiter, Fla.

He knows he needs to continue to work, especially on his off-speed pitches.

“I think I have good fastball command,” Kolek said. “My curve is there a lot more than my slider.”

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who was gone from the team for three days while his son was born, will start Wednesday against the Cubs. It remains to be seen if Eovaldi, as the proud new daddy, pitches inspired baseball on Wednesday or if he is just too tired from tending to his wife and newborn to be as effective. He doesn’t have much history against the Cubs -- just one appearance for a 0-0 record and a 3.52 ERA.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 24, made his third start of his big-league career Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing six hits, one walk and four runs in 6 1/3 inings. He struck out five in what was a mediocre performance -- not awful but not great, either. He gave up a two-run homer to Junior Lake in the second inning and didn’t get much help from reliever Sam Dyson in the sixth, who allowed an inherited runner to score.

--RHP Sam Dyson (1-0) got the first big-league win of his career ... and then got a one-way ticket back to the minors. Dyson pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief on Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing his one inherited runner to score. He was demoted after the game so that the Marlins could activate starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who had been on paternity leave.

--2B Rafael Furcal, who missed the first 2.5 months of the season due to hamstring and groin injuries, sat out Monday due to a swollen knee. But he was back in the lineup Wednesday. He went 2-for-5 with a big two-run single.

--C J.T. Realmuto got the start Tuesday, in part because he caught RHP Anthony DeSclafani in the minors. Realmuto went 0-for-3 at the plate but earned praise from his manager for the way he handled DeSclafani.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who normally bats seventh, was used in the No. 2 slot in the order Tuesday against the Cubs because of his prior success vs. Cubs starter Jeff Samardzija. Sure enough, Hechavarria tied a career high with four hits, three of them against Samardzija. He finished the night 4-for-5.

--3B Casey McGehee is playing despite a thumb injury. He was fairly quiet on the night, going 0-for-2. But he did pick up two walks, including a key one in the seventh that led to Garrett Jones’ game-winning homer.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia caught eight innings in a minor league rehab game Monday night, and Marlins manager Mike Redmond said he might join the team this weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big hit by ‘Jonesy’ -- he needed that,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of 1B Garret Jones’ three-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

--LF Christian Yelich (lower-back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 16.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

