Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- With the Miami Marlins struggling on the field, the front office is busy making adjustments.

Miami, 2-4 during the current homestand heading into a four-game weekend series against the New York Mets, made more news off the field than on it this week.

The Marlins signed their first-round pick on Monday, the same day they made eight roster moves.

Following Wednesday’s game, the Marlins tweaked the roster again. They activated catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia off the disabled list and promoted veteran reliever Kevin Gregg.

If “Salty” is ready to go after his concussion, that is a huge plus for the Marlins, who sent down rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto to make room.

Sending down lefty reliever Dan Jennings to make room for Gregg made sense -- assuming Gregg has anything left in his arm. He was out of the game until he signed a minor league deal with Miami earlier this month.

Along similar lines, the Marlins signed right-hander Brad Penny to minor league deal Wednesday.

Miami is trying to find some steals in the bargain-basement rack, and it is worth a shot.

The Marlins also are calling up super prospect Andrew Heaney, a left-hander, to start Thursday’s game, so that will be another big story line.

The main thing for Miami right now, however, is the health of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

On Wednesday, the franchise slugger left the game with a bruised and swollen left wrist. Although the Marlins downplayed the injury and said he would be ready to go on Thursday, the underlying issue is more troubling.

Stanton said the wrist hurts him when he swings and misses. The Marlins would be wise to err on the side of caution and not rush him back into the lineup when he says he has pain.

The Marlins already lost ace pitcher Jose Fernandez for the season. They cannot afford to lose Stanton, too.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 2-7, 4.38 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney makes his big-league debut Thursday against the Mets. He is regarded as the Marlins’ best prospect and the best left-hander in all of minor league baseball. He is not overpowering, but the scouting report is that he knows how to pitch and throws in the low 90s. He dominated Double-A and Triple-A this season, going a combined 7-2 with a 2.47 ERA in 13 games (12 starts), so the former first-round pick was deemed ready at age 23.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi returned to the Marlins on Tuesday after taking time off for the birth of his son. Eovaldi pitched six innings, allowing nine hits, no walks and five runs against the Cubs. Eovaldi said he “fell apart in the sixth” when he allowed four runs, leaving too many balls up and over the plate.

--RHP Sam Dyson was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans when RHP Nathan Eovaldi came off the paternity list. Dyson pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs on Tuesday in his lone major league appearance of the season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton left Wednesday’s game after three at-bats due to a left wrist contusion. On his first at-bat, he hit his 20th homer of the season, which leads the National League. Stanton, who is listed as day-to-day, was injured while crashing into the right field wall in the first inning, trying to make a play on Cubs LF Chris Coghlan’s double. Stanton said there was some swelling, which was being treated with ice. “It was getting tighter and tighter the rest of the game,” he said. “On swings and misses, it hurts a lot, but I will be there (Thursday).”

--RHP Brad Penny, 36, signed a minor league deal with the Marlins. He has a career record of 119-100 with a 4.26 ERA. However, he hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2012, and he hasn’t had a sub-5.30 ERA since 2010.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) was activated from the seven-day disabled list after missing 18 days. He is expected to play Thursday.

--RHP Kevin Gregg, a former closer for the Marlins, Cubs, Blue Jays and Orioles, was called up by Miami from Triple-A New Orleans after Wednesday’s game. He signed a minor league contract with the Marlins earlier this month, and he went 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in a combined seven games for two of the organization’s affiliates. He went 2-6 with a 3.48 ERA and 33 saves for the Cubs last season.

--LHP Dan Jennings was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after Wednesday’s game. The move was made to create roster room for RHP Kevin Gregg. Jennings threw a scoreless inning Wednesday, giving him a 0.86 ERA through 23 appearances (21 innings) this season.

--C J.T. Realmuto, a rookie, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans after Wednesday’s game. The move was made after the Marlins got C Jarrod Saltalamacchia back from the disabled list. In seven games with Miami, Realmuto hit .200 (4-for-20) with five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was getting tighter and tighter the rest of the game. On swings and misses, it hurts a lot, but I will be there (Thursday).” -- RF Giancarlo Stanton, who left the Marlins’ 6-1 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday due to a left wrist contusion.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (bruised left wrist) left the June 18 game. He is expected to play June 19.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 16, and he was activated June 19.

--LF Christian Yelich (lower-back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Rafael Furcal

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

1B Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson