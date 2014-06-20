Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins reliever Kevin Gregg, who returned to the Marlins on Thursday for the first time since 2008, has paid his former and now current organization a major compliment.

Gregg, who signed as a free agent recently and joined the team after a brief training run in the minors, said he had a chance to join other teams in the National League East.

But he felt the Marlins have a legitimate chance to win the division, which is why he is back in Miami.

“I‘m coming in to add depth to the bullpen,” said Gregg, who saved a combined total of 61 games for the Marlins from 2007 through 2008. “It seemed like a good fit for both sides.”

Gregg, who turns 36 on Friday, pitched one scoreless inning Thursday in a 1-0 loss to the New York Mets.

He is expected to serve as a set-up eighth-inning reliever. And if closer Steve Cishek needs a break, Gregg could comfortably fill that role, too.

After all, he has been a closer in six of his past seasons, handling the job for the Marlins, Blue Jays, Orioles and Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-0, 2.81 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 3-3, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Friday against the Mets. He has a stellar 2.56 ERA this season and deserves better than his 3-3 record. He has been especially good at home this season, with a 3-1 record and a 1.62 ERA. In five career starts against the Mets, he is 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA.

--LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1) made an impressive major-league debut on Thursday in a 1-0 loss against the Mets, pitching six innings and allowing four hits, one walk and just one run. He struck out three. He is regarded as the Marlins’ best prospect and the best left-hander in all of minor-league baseball. He showed why, working efficiently through the Mets’ lineup.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, who left Wednesday’s game after three at-bats due to a left wrist contusion, was back in Thursday’s starting lineup. However, he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Mets RHP Zack Wheeler.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) returned to the lineup on Thursday, playing for the first time since May 31. He went 1-for-3 against Mets RHP Zack Wheeler, but he also struck out twice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was already nervous enough, but I got to take some pictures on the field (before the game), so it was really exciting.” - Marlins pitcher Andrew Heaney, who allowed one run in six innings in his major-league debut Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) returned to the lineup on June 19, playing for the first time since May 31. He went on the seven-day disabled list June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 16.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, who left the June 18 game after three at-bats due to a left wrist contusion, was back in the starting lineup June 19.

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) took some swings June 19 and should be ready to come off the disabled list on July 1. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Rafael Furcal

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

1B Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson