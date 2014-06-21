Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins bullpen wasn’t as bad as the rest of the team last season, finishing 12th in the majors with a 3.99 ERA.

This year, the Marlins team is much improved, but the bullpen has lagged behind much of the year with a 4.28 ERA entering Friday.

Closer Steve Cishek has never been the problem. He is an All-Star-quality reliever.

It’s the set-up men who have been shaky, and that was the case again on Friday, when the Mets could not score on starter Henderson Alvarez then got two runs in the eighth off the bullpen.

The Marlins held on to win 3-2, but only after two runs were saved at the plate on throws by left fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Still, there are some hopeful signs for the Marlins bullpen:

--Right-hander Bryan Morris has been outstanding since the Marlins acquired him in a trade with the Pirates on June 1. During that span, Morris is 1-0 with 11 1/3 scoreless innings spread out over eight appearances.

--Right-hander A.J. Ramos has a 0.96 ERA over the past nine games.

--Left-hander Mike Dunn has a 1.89 ERA over his past 23 appearances.

--Right-hander Chris Hatcher, promoted from the minors on May 22, has been dominant of late, striking out 12 in a 13-out span from June 11 to June 16. That worked out to 12 strikeouts in 17 batters faced.

The Marlins recently added veteran Kevin Gregg to their roster and are using him in an eighth-inning role. He pitched a scoreless inning on Thursday but gave up two runs in one-third of an inning on Friday.

He remains a work in progress because at 36 there is a question of how much he has left.

But there is no such concern about Cishek. Since 2013, his 94.3 percent save-conversion rate is third best in the majors.

If the retooled set-up men can get Cishek a lead, the Marlins are in good shape.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-4, 4.39 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-5, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts against the Mets on Saturday in an interesting matchup against fellow RHP Jacob deGrom. Koehler has made nine career appearances against the Mets, sporting a 1-2 record and a 2.47 ERA. For his career, Koehler is 10-16 with a 4.26 ERA. He is 27 and has made 38 career starts. DeGrom, 26, has seven career starts but projects to be a similar type fourth or fifth starter. Koehler started the season looking like maybe he could be more than that, but he has since tailed off, allowing a combined total of 22 earned runs in his past five starts -- a span of just 25 innings.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (4-3) beat the Mets on Friday, allowing seven hits and no walks in 6 1/3 innings. In his past five starts against New York, Alvarez has been a Mets killer, going 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA.

--OF Reed Johnson entered Friday tied for the major-league lead with 10 pinch-hits. Johnson ranks second with eight pinch-hit RBIs and sixth in pinch-hit batting average .370. He’s probably been the Marlins’ best bench player this season.

--RHP Bryan Morris has been outstanding since the Marlins acquired him in a trade with the Pirates on June 1. During that span, Morris is 1-0 with 11 1/3 scoreless innings spread out over eight appearances. He has 11 strikeouts and four walks in that span and has lowered his ERA this season from 3.80 to 2.57. His five relief wins are tied for the major-league lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think I had a chance, but I said: ‘I‘m going to throw it anyway. The runner might fall,'. I just tried to keep the ball low. Thankfully, it went where it needed to be.” -- LF Marcell Ozuna, who threw out PH Kirk Nieuwenhuis to end the game Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (concussion) returned to the lineup on June 19, playing for the first time since May 31. He went on the seven-day disabled list June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 16.

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) took some swings June 19 and should be ready to come off the disabled list on July 1. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Rafael Furcal

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

1B Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson