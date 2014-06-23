Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- A week ago, the Marlins had one of the best under-25 outfields in baseball with power-hitting Giancarlo Stanton, 24, in right, Marcell Ozuna, 23, in center and Christian Yelich, 22, in left.

But then Yelich hurt his back while at the plate swinging and was placed on the disabled list Monday. Up came another young outfielder, 23-year-old Jake Marisnick, and the logistics have since changed.

Ozuna was moved to left, and Marisnick was placed in center -- at least until Yelich gets back in another week.

But Ozuna basically won Friday’s 3-2 game by making two great throws to save runs at the plate in the last two innings, and Marlins manager Mike Redmond has since said that he is open to changing the original plan.

“When you see plays like that, it makes you think,” Redmond said. “Maybe (Yelich) could play more center field. Maybe that would give (Ozuna) more chances (to throw guys out).”

The numbers bear that out. Ozuna has five assists in 97 career starts in center. He has seven assists in just 43 starts playing in the corners.

Redmond and the Marlins’ executives also must decide what to do with Marisnick once Yelich returns. It would seem like Marisnick would return to Triple-A because he needs to be playing every day.

The Marlins already have the aforementioned starting outfield. Reed Johnson, the fourth outfielder, is one of the best pinch-hitters in the majors at the moment.

Then again, Marisnick has been impressive. Twice in his first five games since being recalled on Monday, Marisnick had a two-steal game. And that speed is an element to the game that has been missing for the Marlins.

Marisnick also had an outfield assist this week and could provide speed, defense and a decent bat off the bench.

It will be interesting to see what the Marlins decide.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-3, 3.76 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 3-5, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his 16th start of the season when he pitches at Philadelphia on Monday. In eight career starts vs. the Phillies, he is 2-4 with a 4.00 ERA. He also has just one road win this season (1-1, 3.79 ERA).

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, a rookie, had a rough game Sunday against the Mets, dropping to 1-2 on the season. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, two walks and seven runs. The big blow he allowed was a three-run homer to Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy. DeSclafani’s ERA went up from 5.60 to 7.59.

--2B Derek Dietrich was promoted from Triple-A and immediately inserted him into Sunday’s lineup. He hit .340 with 15 RBI in the 13 games since the Marlins sent him to Triple-A. The big reason the Marlins had demoted him previously was his defense -- eight errors in 36 games. But at Triple-A, he was charged with just one error, so the Marlins hope those defensive issues are a thing of the past.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring) was placed on the disabled list, and Marlins manager Mike Redmond said it does not appear to be a short-term injury. Furcal missed all of 2013 due to Tommy John surgery and has been limited to nine games this season due to hamstring and groin injuries. Given how long hamstring injuries normally take to heal, Furcal may not return until after the All-Star Game. When you factor in that Furcal is 36, you have to wonder if he will be back at all for Miami, which will now give youngster Derek Dietrich an extend try at second base.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (right elbow) was given a second straight day off to rest his aching throwing elbow. He is expected to return Monday at Philadelphia. He is such a defensive whiz at shortstop that the Marlins can’t afford to lose him for a long stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This obviously was not a good homestand, and we all recognize that. But we have a great group of guys, and nobody is quitting” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins concluded their homestand with a 3-7 record.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (sore right elbow) did not play June 21-22. He is expected to return June 23 at Philadelphia.

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He took some swings June 19, and he should be ready to come off the disabled list July 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson