Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pitching to contact is seldom a recipe for success in Citizens Bank Park, the ultimate hitter’s domain, but it worked out just fine Monday night for Miami Marlins right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi, who combined with four relievers for a six-hit, 4-0 victory over the Phillies, struck out just two in 6 1/3 innings of work, while yielding six hits and walking one. But 11 of the 19 outs he recorded came on flyballs to the outfield.

“It wasn’t easy for him,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He had to make some pitches against a heavy left-handed lineup, but he did it. He got through it, put up the zeroes and did a nice job.”

Redmond, once a catcher for the Marlins, couldn’t remember ever seeing a shutout in Citizens Bank Park. Now he has.

“The last outing (a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs), I was just making too many mistakes over the middle part of the plate when I was ahead in counts,” Eovaldi said. “Tonight I was able to locate the fastball better and my off-speed pitches were, for the most part, down in the zone. The mistakes I did make, they didn’t hit as well.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney 0-1, 1.50 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 3-3, 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney, Tuesday’s starter, lost 1-0 to the New York Mets in his major league debut last Thursday, going six innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking one. He has never faced the Phillies.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings Monday night to beat Philadelphia, his first victory since he won against Washington on May 26. Eovaldi, who allowed six hits while striking out two and walking one, had three no-decisions and a loss in his four previous starts. He was hit hard in the last two, allowing 11 runs on 19 hits in 10 2/3 innings, but said his command was better Monday. He said he didn’t make mistakes in the middle of the plate and that the mistakes he did make were not hit hard. Eovaldi is 5-3 with a 3.52 ERA this season.

--3B Casey McGehee went 2-for-5 with two RBIs Monday against Philadelphia and has hit safely in his last 14 road games, batting at a .435 clip in that stretch. McGehee, who began the game with the majors’ second-highest road average since May 15, has also hit safely in 12 of 15 career games at Citizens Bank Park. He is hitting .309 with one homer and 46 RBIs this season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-2 and reached base four times in five plate appearances Monday against the Phillies. Stanton, who was twice hit by pitches and drew a walk, extended his hitting streak to four games. Stanton, batting .462 in that span, is hitting .303 overall, with 20 homers and 58 RBIs. He also stole his seventh base of the season Monday, a career high.

--1B Garrett Jones went 0-for-2 Monday against the Phillies and is 1-for-24 over his last eight games. Jones’ average stands at .253.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a shutout here, at least the games I’ve played. We executed our pitches. We made the pitches when we needed to. We were able to hold them, really, in check. There weren’t a ton of hard-hit balls.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after Miami’s 4-0 victory on Monday at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (sore right elbow) did not play June 21-23. He is day-to-day.

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He took some swings June 19, and he should be ready to come off the disabled list July 1.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson