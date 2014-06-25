Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Miami Marlins left-hander Andrew Heaney made his second major league start Tuesday, against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he lost for the second time.

The outing did not go well -- Heaney lasted five-plus innings in the Marlins’ 7-4 defeat -- and Heaney knew why.

“They’re looking for something in the middle (of the plate),” he said, “and I was throwing (in the) middle.”

Heaney allowed five runs on four hits while striking out five and walking two. He also hit a batter, and threw two wild pitches.

Things unraveled quickly, as he surrendered a two-run homer to Marlon Byrd in a three-run first inning. Heaney wanted to spot a 1-2 fastball on the outside corner but instead left it up, right in the middle of the plate. And that was that.

“He made a mistake to Byrd, but there was a lot to like,” manager Mike Redmond said. “For a young guy, he hung in there and competed. He changed speeds well, and I really like his changeup.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez 4-3, 2.39 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 5-6, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, out since Saturday with right elbow soreness, underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and was found to have a strained right triceps. Manager Mike Redmond told reporters that Hechavarria would be evaluated for a few days before a decision is made about whether to place him on the disabled list.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who will start Wednesday against the Phillies, beat the Mets 3-2 in his last start, throwing 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowing seven hits while striking out five. He did not walk a batter. He is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

--LHP Andrew Heaney lost Tuesday to the Phillies and is 0-2 after two major league starts. Heaney went five-plus innings and allowed five runs on four hits while striking out five, walking two and hitting a batter. He also uncorked two wild pitches. He showed his youth in a three-run first inning, hitting leadoff hitter Jimmy Rollins with an 0-2 pitch and surrendering a two-run homer to Marlon Byrd on a 1-2 fastball. In all, Heaney threw 95 pitches, 63 for strikes.

--3B Casey McGehee, who went 1-for-4 Tuesday against Philadelphia, has hit safely in his last 15 road games, batting at a .424 clip in that stretch. McGehee, who began the game with the majors’ second-highest road average since May 15, has also hit safely in 13 of 16 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with two doubles Tuesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to five games. Stanton, batting .500 in that span, is hitting .308 overall with 20 homers and 58 RBIs.

--1B Garrett Jones snapped a 1-for-24 slump by going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday against Philadelphia. Jones is hitting .257 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs.

--RHP Kevin Slowey, designated for assignment by the Marlins on June 16, was released Tuesday. Slowey made 17 appearances, including 15 in relief, for Miami this year, and he was 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For a young guy, he hung in there and competed. He changed speeds well, and I really like his changeup.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on rookie LHP Andrew Heaney, the losing pitcher Tuesday as the Marlins fell 7-4 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) did not play June 21-24. The club will decide in late June whether to place him on the disabled list.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 23. After two games with Jupiter, he is due to play twice for Triple-A New Orleans before rejoining the Marlins on June 29.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson