Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH
PHILADELPHIA -- Miami Marlins left-hander Andrew Heaney made his second major league start Tuesday, against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he lost for the second time.
The outing did not go well -- Heaney lasted five-plus innings in the Marlins’ 7-4 defeat -- and Heaney knew why.
“They’re looking for something in the middle (of the plate),” he said, “and I was throwing (in the) middle.”
Heaney allowed five runs on four hits while striking out five and walking two. He also hit a batter, and threw two wild pitches.
Things unraveled quickly, as he surrendered a two-run homer to Marlon Byrd in a three-run first inning. Heaney wanted to spot a 1-2 fastball on the outside corner but instead left it up, right in the middle of the plate. And that was that.
“He made a mistake to Byrd, but there was a lot to like,” manager Mike Redmond said. “For a young guy, he hung in there and competed. He changed speeds well, and I really like his changeup.”
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez 4-3, 2.39 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 5-6, 3.89 ERA)
--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, out since Saturday with right elbow soreness, underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and was found to have a strained right triceps. Manager Mike Redmond told reporters that Hechavarria would be evaluated for a few days before a decision is made about whether to place him on the disabled list.
--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who will start Wednesday against the Phillies, beat the Mets 3-2 in his last start, throwing 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowing seven hits while striking out five. He did not walk a batter. He is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.
--LHP Andrew Heaney lost Tuesday to the Phillies and is 0-2 after two major league starts. Heaney went five-plus innings and allowed five runs on four hits while striking out five, walking two and hitting a batter. He also uncorked two wild pitches. He showed his youth in a three-run first inning, hitting leadoff hitter Jimmy Rollins with an 0-2 pitch and surrendering a two-run homer to Marlon Byrd on a 1-2 fastball. In all, Heaney threw 95 pitches, 63 for strikes.
--3B Casey McGehee, who went 1-for-4 Tuesday against Philadelphia, has hit safely in his last 15 road games, batting at a .424 clip in that stretch. McGehee, who began the game with the majors’ second-highest road average since May 15, has also hit safely in 13 of 16 career games at Citizens Bank Park.
--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with two doubles Tuesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to five games. Stanton, batting .500 in that span, is hitting .308 overall with 20 homers and 58 RBIs.
--1B Garrett Jones snapped a 1-for-24 slump by going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday against Philadelphia. Jones is hitting .257 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs.
--RHP Kevin Slowey, designated for assignment by the Marlins on June 16, was released Tuesday. Slowey made 17 appearances, including 15 in relief, for Miami this year, and he was 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “For a young guy, he hung in there and competed. He changed speeds well, and I really like his changeup.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on rookie LHP Andrew Heaney, the losing pitcher Tuesday as the Marlins fell 7-4 to the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT
--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) did not play June 21-24. The club will decide in late June whether to place him on the disabled list.
--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.
--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 23. After two games with Jupiter, he is due to play twice for Triple-A New Orleans before rejoining the Marlins on June 29.
--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.
--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.
--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.
RHP Nathan Eovaldi
RHP Henderson Alvarez
RHP Tom Koehler
RHP Anthony DeSclafani
LHP Andrew Heaney
RHP Steve Cishek (closer)
LHP Mike Dunn
RHP Bryan Morris
RHP A.J. Ramos
RHP Chris Hatcher
RHP Jacob Turner
RHP Kevin Gregg
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
Jeff Mathis
1B Garrett Jones
2B Derek Dietrich
SS Adeiny Hechavarria
3B Casey McGehee
INF Ed Lucas
INF Justin Bour
INF Jeff Baker
LF Marcell Ozuna
CF Jake Marisnick
RF Giancarlo Stanton
OF Reed Johnson