Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Miami Marlins right-hander Henderson Alvarez has figured it out.

His 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday was his third straight. He has also fashioned a 0.78 ERA over seven starts since May 22, best in the majors in that span.

“I think he’s pitching with confidence,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “I think you’re watching a guy who is starting to understand what he can do, what he can become -- the type of pitcher that he is. He’s still a young guy (at age 24). I think that’s the beauty of having young starters. When they start to realize how good they can be, it’s fun to go out there and watch them.”

Alvarez went 6 2/3 innings Wednesday and allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits. He struck out three, walked two and hit a batter.

“I’ve just been working hard and been able to maintain my pitches down in the zone -- all my pitches, my curveball, slider, sinker,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler 5-6, 3.74 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 2-4, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21 due to a strained right triceps. He was scratched from the lineup Saturday with what was believed to be a minor elbow ailment, but an MRI exam revealed the strain.

--INF Donovan Solano was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, one week after he was sent down. Solano is hitting .196 through 35 games for Miami this season.

--RHP Tom Koehler, who starts Thursday against the Phillies, was tagged with a 4-0 loss in his last start, against the New York Mets, despite allowing only two runs on four hits over seven innings. Koehler struck out eight and walked three. He is 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in three career appearances against Philadelphia, including one start.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez picked up his third straight victory Wednesday, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits against the Phillies. Alvarez (5-3) struck out three, walked two and hit a batter. He has pitched to a 0.78 ERA over his last seven starts, best in the majors over that span.

--3B Casey McGehee, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday against Philadelphia, has hit safely in his last 16 road games, batting at a .429 clip in that stretch. McGehee, who began the game with the majors’ second-highest road average since May 15, also has hit safely in 14 of 17 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to six games. Stanton, batting .455 in that span, is hitting .307 overall.

--RHP Steve Cishek struck out the side in the ninth inning Wednesday against Philadelphia to record his 18th save of the season. He has converted 52 of his 55 save opportunities since the beginning of the 2013 season (94.5 percent), the NL’s third-best percentage in that stretch. He has held the Phillies scoreless in 21 of his 23 career appearances against them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to get the double plays, and they helped me a lot to keep my pitches down.” -- RHP Henderson Alvarez, to the Miami Herald, after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 23. After two games with Jupiter, he is due to play twice for Triple-A New Orleans before rejoining the Marlins on June 29.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Ed Lucas

3B Casey McGehee

INF Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson