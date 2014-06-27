Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- After swallowing a 14-inning loss Thursday night to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Miami Marlins aren’t moving on to an easier task.

The Marlins (39-40) come home to face the team with baseball’s best record, the Oakland Athletics (48-30).

“That’s a team that doesn’t get a lot of publicity, media attention -- probably not even close to as much as they should,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said of the A‘s. “They’re a great ballclub. We were watching some tape on some of their guys -- those guys hit, they rake.”

Oakland sports the majors’ highest-scoring offense (398 runs) and the American League’s lowest ERA (3.14).

“We’re going to have our work cut out for us with the A’s this weekend,” Redmond said.

To make matters more difficult, the Marlins’ bullpen will come in quite tired after five relievers had to throw seven innings Thursday in Miami’s 5-3 loss.

“We’ve been using those guys a lot,” Redmond said. “We’ve played some long games over the last few weeks, and that takes its toll.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-4, 2.71 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 1-2, 7.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) will play two more rehab games with Triple-A New Orleans -- one in center field, one in left field -- before joining the Marlins on Sunday, when manager Mike Redmond expects to start him against the Athletics. “I think we’re all excited to get him back,” Redmond said. Sunday is the first day Yelich is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to start Friday night against the Athletics at Marlins Park. After an impressive major league debut May 14 in which he beat the Dodgers with six innings of two-run ball, the 24-year-old has gone 0-2 with a 9.39 ERA in three starts since. In his last outing, DeSclafani lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits in an 11-5 loss to the Mets on June 22.

--RHP Tom Koehler, Thursday’s starter, threw six innings of two-run ball against the Phillies for a no-decision. The 27-year-old stuck out six and walked none during his 92-pitch outing. He remains without a win since June 4.

--3B Casey McGehee, who went 1-for-5 Thursday night in Philadelphia, has hit safely in 17 consecutive road games. Over that span, McGehee is batting .413 (31-for-75). The 31-year-old is hitting .381 with runners in scoring position, second in baseball to only Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera’ .392 mark (minimum 50 at-bats with RISP).

--RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his NL-leading 21st homer of the season Thursday night. It was also the 138th homer of his career, tying Miguel Cabrera for fourth on the Marlins’ all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Guys in front of me came in and did their job. Unfortunately, I tried to get a ball up above the zone, it didn’t get there, and Utley did what he’s supposed to do with it.” -- RHP Chris Hatcher, who gave up a two-run, walk-off homer to Phillies 2B Chase Utley on Thursday in the Marlins’ 5-3, 14-inning loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 23, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 26. He is expected to be activated June 29.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Ed Lucas

3B Casey McGehee

INF Justin Bour

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marcell Ozuna

CF Jake Marisnick

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson