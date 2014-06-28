Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- We’re now finding out how much the Miami Marlins miss Jose Fernandez, their ace pitcher who is injured and out for the year.

The Marlins have been left with three veteran starting pitchers they can rely on -- Henderson Alvarez, Nate Eovaldi and Tom Koehler.

The fourth spot in the rotation belongs to touted rookie left-hander Andrew Heaney, and it is too early after just two starts to say if he is ready or not. So far, he is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA.

What is clear is the Marlins are struggling mightily at the fifth-starter spot. Rookie Anthony DeSclafani currently has the job, but he suffered a right-forearm contusion on Friday after he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Oakland’s Brandon Moss.

DeSclafani lasted just three innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He left due to the injury with a bloated ERA of 7.40.

He could be headed to the disabled list or the minor leagues.

The Marlins, meanwhile, need to solve that spot in the rotation -- and fast.

They have tried a number of pitchers in that role this year, and all have failed, including Randy Wolf, Jacob Turner, Kevin Slowey, Brad Hand and DeSclafani.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Saturday against the A‘s. The Marlins have lost his last three home starts. He hasn’t won a home game since May 21 against the Phillies, when he allowed 10 hits but got great support in a 14-5 victory over the Phillies. His home ERA this season (3.75) is worse than his road ERA (3.21), which is a rarity. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in one career appearance vs. Oakland.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who suffered a right-forearm contusion on a line drive by Oakland’s Brandon Moss, lasted just three innings, allowing five hits and two runs. He left due to the injury with a bloated ERA of 7.40. X-rays were negative but there was some swelling. A trip to the disabled list or the minor leagues could be in DeSclafani’s immediate future.

--1B Justin Bour, 26, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. A 25th-round pick of the Cubs in 2009, Bour did a solid jump this season in his major-league debut. He got into 13 games and hit. 300 with a .391 on-base percentage. However, he had just a .350 slugging percentage due to just one extra-base hit, a double. Bour, who hit a combined total of 69 years in the past 3.5 seasons in the minors, needs to show more of that pop if and when he gets his next MLB opportunity.

--LHP Brian Flynn was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and was put right to work. He pitched three innings and allowed four hits, one walk and two runs. After the game, he was sent back to Triple-A New Orleans.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball hit him just below the elbow and it stiffened up. X-rays were negative -- he’s fine. But it did swell up and we didn’t want to jeopardize him.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, of RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who suffered a right-forearm contusion on a line drive by Oakland’s Brandon Moss Friday.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right forearm contusion) left the June 27. He is listed as day to day.

--LF Christian Yelich (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 23, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 26. He is expected to be activated June 29.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

