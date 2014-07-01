Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins, who have slipped under .500 after a promising start, can look with envy at the team they hosted this weekend, the Oakland Athletics.

The A’s have the best record in baseball, yes. But, beyond that, they have not used a single rookie this season, and that doesn’t mean they don’t have a talented farm system -- because they do.

No, it’s function of staying healthy and having veteran depth.

The Marlins, on the other hand, have turned to rookies time and again due to injuries to starters at catcher, second base and left field.

In addition, the Marlins’ failings at No. 4 and No. 5 starters have caused the organization to call Triple-A New Orleans repeatedly.

Among the rookies the Marlins tried this year are pitchers Andrew Heaney and Anthony DeSclafani, catcher J.T. Realmuto, second baseman Derek Dietrich and outfielder Jake Marisnick, among others.

As a small-market team, the Marlins will likely always tap into their farm system for replacement parts.

But for the second half of this season, if the Marlins want to truly contend in a National League East race that lacks a dominant power, they will want to settle on a lineup, avoid more injuries and start to gel as a team.

After all, they are now 39-43. They were swept at home by the A’s on Sunday. Overall, it’s the Marlins’ fourth straight loss and it matches their season low of four games under .500, which was previously set in April, when they were 6-10.

The Marlins are hoping to turn this around quickly, with their NL East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, coming to town on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-43

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 5-7, 3.89 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 5-3, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez has been good all year as his 5-3 record and a 2.32 ERA can attest. But he was brilliant in June, posting a 3-0 record and a 1.05 ERA. Now he turns the page as he starts on Tuesday -- July 1 -- against the Phillies, a team he has also handled well with a 1-1 record and a 2.03 ERA in four appearances. Alvarez has been good in every circumstance he will face Tuesday night, and not just his record vs. the Phillies. He is also 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA at home this year and 5-2 with a 1.88 ERA at night.

--OF Brent Keys was designated for assignment Monday after the club acquired LHP Donnie Joseph from the Royals. He had 10 at-bats with the Marlins, with four hits and three RBIs.

--LHP Donnie Joseph was acquired from the Royals Monday in exchange for cash considerations. The 26-year-old was then assigned to Triple-A New Orleans. He made his major league debut for the Royals on July 11, 2013, and he made six appearances, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

--LHP Andrew Heaney made his third MLB start on Sunday and fell to 0-3. On Sunday, he was taking on the best team in baseball, the Oakland A‘s. Heaney, the top-ranked left-hander in the minors this year, was outstanding except for one major mistake -- a three-run, sixth-inning homer he allowed to Nate Freiman, who had been in Triple-A up until Saturday. Heaney went six innings and allowed four runs -- all in that final frame. He struck out four and walked no one and had not allowed a runner past second base before his fateful inning. On the homer, Heaney got the pitch up and over the plate, and Freiman took advantage.

--LHP Dan Jennings was promoted from Triple-A before Sunday’s game. Jennings, 27, has been up and down between the minors and the majors several times since being drafted by the Marlins in the ninth round in 2008. He made his MLB debut on April 30, 2012 and so far has a career ERA of 2.57 in 93 games spread out over three years. This season, after 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball on Sunday, his ERA is 0.79. Perhaps he will get a longer look this time because, in truth, he has pitched well when given the chance. In fact, he has not allowed an earned run in 17 consecutive MLB appearances.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after Saturday’s game. DeSclafani is coming off a solid start in which he gave up two runs in three innings before exiting with a bruised forearm on a comebacker.

--OF Jake Marisnick was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after Saturday’s game. That cleared roster room for the Marlins to activate LF Christian Yelich. Marisnick is hitting just .170.

--CF Christian Yelich, who had missed the past two weeks due to a back injury, looked just fine when he led off the bottom of the first inning on Sunday with a triple that one-hopped the wall in right-center, scoring when the relay throw got away. Yelich, who normally plays left field, was shifted to center field to give OF Marcell Ozuna’s tight hamstrings a rest.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(LHP Andrew Heaney) threw the ball well. It was just one bad inning that got us.” -- Marlins C Jeff Mathis, after a 4-3 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Ed Lucas

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson