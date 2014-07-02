Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Marlins met with star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton on Monday to assure him they are not attempting to trade him.

If he does not sign an extension, Stanton would be a free agent after the 2016 season. And the Marlins, who normally don’t sign players to big-money contracts, have long been rumored to trade Stanton at some point before he can walk away for nothing.

On Monday, after someone hacked the Houston Astros’ computers, it was leaked that Stanton was discussed with the team. But it was clear from the information leaked that the Astros were calling about Stanton and not the other way around.

You can’t blame the Marlins for taking the call. The Marlins said if the Astros wanted Stanton, they would have to part with shortstop Carlos Correa, the top overall pick in MLB’s 2012 draft, and outfielder George Springer, who was mighty impressive last season when he slugged 37 homers and stole 45 bases in the minors.

The Astros said “no, thank you”, and that was that, but if the Marlins really want to end the Stanton rumors, it’s really simple.

Sign him to an extension.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-4, 2.84 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-6, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts on Wednesday against the Phillies, a team that has hit him hard in the past. In four appearances, including two starts, Koehler is 0-1 with a 5.93 ERA against the Phillies. But that is a small sample size. Perhaps it is more instructive to note that Koehler, after a fast start, is winless in his past four starts and just 1-3 in his past seven.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez pitched seven innings on Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing seven hits, one walk and two runs. He threw 70 of his 97 pitches for strikes in another of his efficient outings. He left with a 4-2 lead but got a no-decision when it took reliever Kevin Gregg just four batters -- two of whom hit home runs -- to blow that advantage.

--RHP A.J. Ramos (shoulder injury) was placed on the disabled list after Tuesday’s game retroactive to June 27. He hasn’t pitched since June 26, when he threw a season-high 50 pitches in relief. Ramos, 27, is in his third year in the majors (second full year). He is having his best season in terms of ERA (2.17) and has held opponents scoreless in 31 of his 39 appearances. Over his past 13 appearances, he had a 0.64 ERA.

--LHP Brad Hand, who is at Triple-A New Orleans, will likely come up to the Marlins to start Thursday’s game. The Marlins have yet to announce a starter for Thursday, but Hand, who is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in the minors this year, appears to be the favorite. Hand, 24, has not been successful in the majors. He has a 6.38 ERA in 16 games with the Marlins this year and a 4.90 ERA in 36 games for his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It gets tougher the more a team faces you. But (Alvarez) was great.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, of RHP Henderson Alvarez, who allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs against the Phillies Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Ramos (shoulder injury) was placed on the disabled list July 1, retroactive to June 27.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Ed Lucas

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson