Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- It’s an under-the-radar stat, but the Marlins have become a very good basestealing team.

Ed Lucas and Giancarlo Stanton pulled off a double steal on Wednesday -- and that should come as no surprise.

Since June 1, the Marlins lead the majors in stolen base percentage, stealing 20 while being caught just twice.

Leadoff batter Christian Yelich leads the team with 11 steals. He has been caught only once, and that is the way the Marlins like it -- stealing bases with a high rate of success.

”We don’t run a lot -- we don’t have a super-fast team -- but sometimes you can take advantages of some slow times to the plate (by rival pitchers),“ manager Mike Redmond said. ”We try to be aggressive when we can -- pick our spots.

“I like our guys to be safe. I don’t want to give away outs. The key is to be successful.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-8, 4.22 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Brad Hand, 0-1, 6.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Hand, who is at Triple-A New Orleans, will come up to the Marlins to start Thursday’s game. Hand, who is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA in the minors this year, has not been successful in the majors. He has a 6.38 ERA in 16 games with the Marlins this year and a 4.90 ERA in 36 games for his career.

--RHP Tom Koehler turned in a stellar performance on Wednesday against the Phillies. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk, striking out seven. He got past a rough first inning in which he had runners on second and third with none out and cruised from there, retiring 15 straight at one point and 18 of his last 20 batters. After the game, Koehler was placed on paternity leave.

--1B Justin Bour was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday. In 60 games with New Orleans this year, Bour hit .320 with 20 doubles, 11 homers and 43 RBIs. In 13 games with Miami, Bour is hitting .300 with a double and four RBIs.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained triceps) has been throwing pain-free and could start a minor-league rehab assignment on Friday. Ed Lucas and Donovan Solano have done a solid job filling in for Hechavarria, but it’s not the same, especially on defense.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I told him: ‘Go have a baby.’ I’ve caught a game on a night I went to the hospital, so I’ve been there, done that. It’s an exciting time, especially your first. I hope everything goes well and that he enjoys this moment.” -- C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, after RHP Tom Koehler pitched six scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia and then went on paternity leave as his wife prepared to give birth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--LHP Brad Hand (right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 4, then moved his rehab to Triple-A New Orleans on June 14.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler (paternity leave)

LHP Andrew Heaney

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Ed Lucas

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson