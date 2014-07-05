Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When Miami signed third baseman Casey McGehee as a free agent Dec. 20, it didn’t exactly send shock waves throughout baseball.

After all, McGehee played last year in Japan following two seasons where he hit .230 or worse, losing starting jobs with Milwaukee and Pittsburgh. At age 31, it appeared McGehee’s days as an impact player in MLB were done.

But McGehee has reinvented himself during his first three months as a Marlin, providing protection for right fielder Giancarlo Stanton with a .313 average and 50 RBIs that have made some teams think twice about pitching around the powerful Stanton.

In fact, McGehee has played so well that manager Mike Redmond is campaigning for him to make the All-Star Game on July 15. It would be the first All-Star selection of his MLB career.

However, Friday night’s 3-2 loss to St. Louis hinged on McGehee’s last at-bat in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, McGehee rapped into his 15th double play to seal one of the team’s toughest losses of the year.

“I felt great having him at the plate,” Redmond said of McGehee. “It just didn’t happen for him tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney, 0-3, 5.29 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-7, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi had one bad inning Friday night and it cost him a game. Eovaldi gave up four hits and three runs in the sixth, sending him to his fourth loss of the year. He didn’t allow a runner past first base in his first five innings and didn’t allow many hard-hit balls prior to the sixth. But Eovaldi wild-pitched the first run home and then gave up back-to-back two-out doubles, which was enough to decide the game.

--LHP Andrew Heaney makes his fourth career start Saturday in St. Louis against a team that has struggled with lefty starters the last year and a half. Heaney lost 4-3 Sunday at home against Oakland, although he did pitch six innings to tie his MLB career high. He should concentrate on keeping the ball in the park, as he’s allowed three homers in his first 17 big-league innings.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) was placed on the 15-day DL Friday, retroactive to Wednesday. Dietrich was injured while taking a practice swing in the on-deck circle during Tuesday night’s win against Philadelphia. He’s hitting .228 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games and 158 at-bats this year.

--OF Jake Marisnick was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to replace 2B Derek Dietrich on the active roster. It’s the second stint in the majors for Marisnick, who batted .171 in 47 prior at-bats this year. Marisnick gives the team a fifth outfielder and a bit more flexibility off the bench.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (right triceps strain) was scheduled to play his first rehab game Friday night for Class-A Jupiter. Hechavarria plans to play in Jupiter again on Sunday and Miami hopes he will join the team for Monday night’s game in Arizona. Hechavarria is batting .272 with no homers and 17 RBIs in 268 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt great having him at the plate. It just didn’t happen for him tonight.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, of 3B Casey McGehee, who bounced into a game-ending 5-4-3 double play Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) was placed on the 15-day DL July 4, retroactive to July 2. Dietrich was injured while taking a practice swing in the on-deck circle July 1.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was scheduled to play his first rehab game July 4 for Class-A Jupiter. He plans to play in Jupiter again on July 6. Miami hopes he will join the team and July 7.

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler (paternity leave)

LHP Andrew Heaney

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Donovan Solano

SS Ed Lucas

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

OF Jake Marisnick