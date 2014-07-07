Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Calling roll of all the pitchers in baseball who have a better ERA than the Miami Marlins’ Henderson Alvarez over the past nine starts?

You only need to know one name -- Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yep, Alvarez has been better than all of the rest. Adam Wainwright, Felix Hernandez, Johnny Cueto, Chris Sale -- none of them can match what Alvarez has done since May 22.

The Venezuelan right-hander is 4-0 in that span, permitting only seven earned runs in 60 1/3 innings (1.04 ERA). St. Louis found out about him the hard way Sunday, reaching him for only five hits and a run over seven innings as Alvarez earned an 8-4 win.

Alvarez left after 92 pitches, gassed by the 90-degree heat and three separate trips on the bases after singling. Were it not for his career-best game at the plate, Alvarez might have been able to finish what he started.

“In the first inning, I was kind of hot and felt kind of weak,” he said with bullpen coach Jeff Urgelles acting as an interpreter. “But as the game went on, I was able to work my pitches and get down in the zone and I was able to get through it.”

Call that an understatement along the lines of saying that Alvarez is saving this pitching staff after ace Jose Fernandez sustained a season-ending elbow injury.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-9, 3.30 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 11-4, 1.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez continued his dominant stretch of pitching Sunday, working seven efficient innings against St. Louis to win his fourth straight start. Alvarez allowed just one run on five hits, walking one and fanning three. He has given up only seven earned runs in his past 60 1/3 innings (1.04 ERA). What makes him so tough is his ability to pitch at different speeds. He offered pitches from 61 to 93 mph, keeping St. Louis off-balance.

--RHP Tom Koehler was activated from the paternity list prior to Sunday’s game, and he will start Monday night in Arizona. Koehler squared his record at 6-6 with a 5-0 win Wednesday night against Philadelphia. He has one previous start against the Diamondbacks, losing last year despite allowing only three hits and a run in six innings. Koehler has been tough on lefties, holding them to a .202 average and one homer.

--LHP Andrew Heaney was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday when the Marlins activated RHP Tom Koehler from the paternity list. Heaney allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings Saturday in a start against St. Louis. He is 0-3 with a 6.53 ERA in four starts for Miami this year.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (right triceps strain) was activated from the 15-day DL on Sunday, a day earlier than planned. He batted eighth and finished 1-for-5. Prior to going on the DL, Hechavarria was enjoying a hot spell at the plate, going 14-of-36 (.389) with three RBIs and raising his average to .272.

--3B Casey McGehee extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with an RBI single in the first and finished 2-for-4, reaching base two other times on walks. McGehee is 21-of-54 (.389) during his streak, and he has a 20-game hitting streak in road games. He reached base at least once in 29 straight games.

--CF Marcell Ozuna stretched his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games with a first-inning single. His two-run single in the sixth was the game’s big hit, giving Miami a 3-0 lead over St. Louis and giving him his first multiple-RBI game since June 14. It was his 10th multi-RBI game of the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s very consistent and very athletic. We’ve needed guys to step up (since Jose Fernandez’s injury), and Henderson’s been that guy to come to the forefront to give us innings and consistency.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on RHP Henderson Alvarez, who pitched the Marlins to an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on July 4. He was activated July 7.

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. Manager Mike Redmond said it did not appear to be a short-term injury.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Ed Lucas

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson