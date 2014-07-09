Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Do not get him wrong -- Miami third baseman Casey McGehee wants to make the All-Star Game as the National League’s vote-in player, and his resume is strong. But if he does not make it to Minneapolis, he will not be bored.

“I have three big plans -- catch some fish, see some friends, and I’ve never actually cut my own grass in my own house because it is already brown and dead by the time I get home,” said McGehee, who lives in Jackson, Tenn. “So I‘m going to borrow somebody’s lawnmower and go cut some grass. I don’t know why, but I’ve always liked cutting grass.”

Someone suggested it sounded like a chore.

“Seriously, cutting the grass is something I‘m looking forward to,” McGehee said.

McGehee has a strong case to make the team. He leads the National League with 110 hits, and was hitting .322 with 20 doubles, one homer and 53 RBIs. The last player who led the league in hits at the break and did not make the All-Star team was Cincinnati first baseman Hal Morris in 1994.

“I’d rather be working, but if I have to go home it is not the worst thing in the world,” McGehee said. “It’s always good to be home around friends and family. Give my kids a couple of days to be the center of attention.”

It would be quite a step up. McGehee hit .301 with Milwaukee in 2009 and had 23 homers and 104 RBIs for the Brewers in 2010, but he dropped out of the majors last season and played for Rakuten in the Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hit 28 homers to help Rakuten to its first Japanese series title before signing with Miami in December.

“Knowing how big a part Casey has been to our success this year and what he has been able to do and where he’s been and where he was last year, it’s a great story,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said.

“I get it. Not everyone gets rewarded with an All-Star berth. This conversation happens every year. He knows as far as all of us, how important he is to our ball club. We all hope he gets rewarded with the All-Star. It would be pretty neat for him, I know.”

There or not, McGehee said he will pay attention to Marlins’ teammate Giancarlo Stanton, who will compete in the home run derby and the All-Star game.

“I can’t wait to see the home run derby,” McGehee said. “I‘m excited to see him do that. I’ll definitely watch Stanton. While he’s in the game, I’ll catch all his at-bats. After that, I’ll probably try to find something else to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-4, 3.75 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 7-5, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a two-out double in the fourth inning Tuesday before winning the game with his two-run home run in the ninth inning. “He gave me one pitch to hit and I missed it, foul ball,” Ozuna said of his at-bat in the ninth inning off Arizona RHP Addison Reed. “I said, OK, now I got it. Let me focus middle-away. He left the ball middle-away. I felt it on my bat when I made contact it would be a home run.” Ozuna, who one veteran baseball man compared to a young Raul Mondesi, is hitting .370 (18-50) with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs in the streak.

--3B Casey McGehee had his career-long 14-game hitting streak and his major league-long 21-game road hitting streak stopped with an 0-for-4 Tuesday, flying out four times to center field. He entered the game with a .416 career batting average against the Diamondbacks.

--LHP Brad Hand gave up seven hits and one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday, although he did not receive a decision. Hand was pitching on the third anniversary of his only major league victory as a starter, beating Houston on July 7, 2011. He is 2-11 in his career. “Just filled up the zone. Got a lot of ground ball outs, a lot of quick outs,” Hand said. “Basically, everything was going pretty well. Made a pitch when I needed to.”

--RHP A.J. Ramos (shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and could pitch an inning on Monday, either at the training complex in Jupiter, Fla., or in extending spring training, Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “I know his day (to return) is Sunday, but I think the plan for him would be after the All-Star break, if everything goes well,” Redmond said. Ramos, 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 39 appearances this season, was placed on the disabled list retroactive to June 28.

--2B/SS Rafael Furcal began light jogging, Miami manager Mike Redmond said, as he attempts to return from a let hamstring strain that landed him on the disabled list June 22. Furcal is hitting .171 in nine games after signing with the Marlins as a free agent in December. Furcal, who has 314 stolen bases in his 13-year major league career, missed the 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve seen these guys. These guys keep battling. We all felt like we had a chance. Ed Lucas (walking) was the key for me to give us a chance to win that game. That kind of sparked it. It was just a matter of who was going to do it, and tonight it was ‘O.'” -- Miami manager Mike Redmond, after Marcell Ozuna’s two-out, two-run home run drove in Ed Lucas, who had walked to open the ninth inning, for the Marlins’ 16th comeback victory of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. He began jogging lightly on July 8.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Ed Lucas

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson