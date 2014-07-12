Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Unfortunately for Henderson Alvarez and the Miami Marlins, this one did not go to 11.

The Marlins’ winning streak in Alvarez starts ended at 10 Friday, when the right-hander gave up six runs in five innings as Miami fell to the New York Mets, 7-1, at Citi Field.

“Tonight was not his night, but overall he’s been huge for us,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “He’s given us big innings and pitched deep into games. He’s done a lot of great things out there and has gotten us a bunch of wins.”

It was clear early Friday, though, that Alvarez was not at his best. After a one-hit first, the Mets took a 2-0 lead in the second, when they tagged Alvarez for three hits in a five-pitch span with two outs.

Alvarez gave up long two-run homers by first baseman Lucas Duda in the third and third baseman David Wright in the fifth as he endured his worst start since he gave up six runs (three earned) over three innings against Colorado on April 2.

”When he’s going good, most of the times that he’s pitched, he’s getting a lot of ground balls and a lot of quick outs,“ Redmond said. ”And today, you could see them starting to elevate, which told you he was missing up in the zone and out over the plate.

“As a starting pitcher, you go through spurts where you just don’t have that movement, for whatever reason. And tonight was that night for him.”

The 10-game winning streak in Alvarez starts -- which began on May 16 -- was the longest such stretch in Marlins’ history. Alvarez was 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA in those 10 starts, during which he shrunk his ERA by more than a run (from 3.33 to 2.27).

“I just wish (Friday) was like the last 10 starts,” Alvarez said through a translator after his ERA bounced up to 2.63. “It’s part of the game and all you can do is move on and go forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-7, 3.92 ERA) at Mets (RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka, 3-3, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Koehler took the defeat Monday, when he was hammered for seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings as the Marlins lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-1. The seven runs allowed tied a season-low for Koehler while the three innings were the fewest he has pitched in 42 career starts. The hiccup came after a three-start stretch in which Koehler went 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 19 innings. Koehler is 1-3 with a 2.49 ERA in 10 career appearances (seven starts) against the Mets, whom he has faced more than any other opponent. He is 0-2 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts against the Mets this year and took the loss on June 21, when Koehler gave up two runs over seven innings as the Marlins fell, 4-0, in Miami.

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Jacksonville on Monday, when he will throw an inning. Ramos is already in Jacksonville, where he was expected to throw a bullpen session on Friday. Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Friday that Ramos was on pace to return to the majors immediately after the All-Star Break. Ramos was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 1, retroactive to June 27. He is 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 39 games for the Marlins this season.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) began his rehab Friday, when he took 10 dry swings. Dietrich was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 4, retroactive to July 2. He is hitting .228 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games this season.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez had a rare poor start Friday, when he took the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings as the Marlins fell to the Mets, 7-1. The loss ended a team-record 10-game winning streak for the Marlins in games started by Alvarez, who entered Friday with a 1.49 ERA in those 10 starts. But he had just one 1-2-3 inning Friday, when he gave up two homers -- three fewer than he’d surrendered in his first 18 starts combined. Alvarez is 6-4 with a 2.63 ERA this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s done a lot of great things out there and has gotten us a bunch of wins. Tonight wasn’t his night. But hopefully he will start a new streak with his next start.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond on RHP Henderson Alvarez

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings on July 11.

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He threw a bullpen session on July 11 and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Jacksonville on July 14.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. He began jogging lightly on July 8.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps doesn’t need surgery but will need at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Kevin Gregg

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Ed Lucas

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson