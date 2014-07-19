Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI - The Miami Marlins announced on Friday that they had signed 33 of their 42 draft picks from this past June, including their top 22 players.

That’s good news for a team that relies heavily on its farm system, and nowhere is that reliance and success more evident than in the Marlins’ young outfield of home-grown players: Giancarlo Stanton, 24, in right, Marcell Ozuna, 23, in center, and Christian Yelich, 22, in left.

That trio combined for 147 RBIs before the All-Star Game.

Only one other outfield consisting of players 24 or younger ever had that many RBIs before the All-Star Game, and that was the 1975 Boston Red Sox trio of Dwight Evans in right, Fred Lynn in center and Jim Rice in left. They had 162 RBIs by this point that year.

The Marlins can only dream that their trio will have the kinds of careers that Evans, Lynn and Rice enjoyed.

Rice was an eight-time All-Star and the American League’s MVP in 1978. Lynn was a nine-time All-Star, won the AL’s MVP award in 1975 and was also a batting champ and the league’s Rookie of the Year. And Evans was a three-time All-Star who won eight Gold Gloves and one home run title.

Currently, Stanton is the only one of the Marlins outfielders to make it to the All-Star Game, but Yelich and Ozuna have shown considerable potential.

Ozuna hit .276 with 15 homers and 53 RBIs before the All-Star break. Yelich hit .274 with eight homers, six triples and 11 steals. And when you consider that this is the first full year in the majors for both players, you can understand why the Marlins are so excited about their outfield.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-51

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson 7-6, 2.87 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 6-4, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will start Saturday against fellow All-Star Tim Hudson of the Giants. Alvarez has been hard to beat at Marlins Park this season, going 4-1 with a 1.56 ERA. But in two career starts vs. the Giants, he is 0-1 with a 5.54 ERA.

--RHP Nate Eovaldi was hit hard by the Giants on Friday, lasting just four innings for his shortest start of the season. He allowed nine hits and a season-high eight runs, including two homers.

--RHP A.J. Ramos, who had not pitched since June 26 due to right-shoulder inflammation, was activated from the disabled list prior to the game. Ramos will be welcomed back by the Marlins, who need his consistency in the bullpen. For the season, he is 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA. Over his past 13 games, he has an impressive 0.64 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .136 during that span. And of his 39 appearances this season, 31 have been scoreless.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right-shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. Gregg, 36, has a 10.00 ERA in 12 games this season, spanning nine games. If he had not been put on the disabled list, Gregg might have found himself released or sent to the minors because of his ineffectiveness.

--RHP Jacob Turner will transition from the bullpen back to the rotation staring on Tuesday at Atlanta. He hasn’t started a game since June 11, when he lasted just four innings and allowed five runs, all earned. Turner has struggled in the rotation (2-4, 6.38 ERA) and in the bullpen (0-2, 5.74 ERA). Now it’s back to the rotation, mostly because the Marlins don’t have many - or any - good options.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nine days is a long time between starts. Not to make an excuse -- but there is that process after the All-Star Game that you need to build (yourself) back up. It’s too bad. I was looking for a great start out of him, and it just didn’t happen.” - Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after Miami starter Nate Eovaldi allowed eight runs in four innings against San Francisco on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) was activated from the disabled list July 18. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He threw a bullpen session July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on July 14.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right-shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22. He began jogging lightly July 8.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Ed Lucas

INF Justin Bour

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson