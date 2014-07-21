Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins’ search for a second baseman continues.

On Saturday, it was the Marlins’ debut of Jordany Valdespin, 26, who singled in his first at-bat. He finished 1-for-4 on Saturday and started again on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Valdespin, a lefty hitter from the Dominican Republic, has speed and some pop in his bat. In 160 career MLB games with the New York Mets, Valdespin hit 12 homers and stole 14 bases in 20 attempts.

But he hit just .219 with a .271 on-base percentage.

The Mets finally gave up on him -- and those latter two numbers were only part of the problem. Valdespin was viewed as a loose cannon, prone to showing up opponents after home runs and embarrassing teammates by not running out ground balls.

Valdespin was also suspended for 50 games in 2013 as part of a performance enhancing drugs investigation.

After the Mets cut him loose, he was soon picked up by the Marlins and did well in Triple-A New Orleans this season, hitting .270 with nine doubles, two triples, eight homers and 29 RBIs in 61 games.

He stole 15 bases but was caught 10 times.

In his last 10 games at New Orleans, he hit .325.

Now he becomes the Marlins’ sixth second baseman this season, following Donovan Solano, Ed Lucas, Derek Dietrich, Jeff Baker and Rafael Furcal.

The view here is that Dietrich, currently on the disabled list due to a strained right wrist, is probably the Marlins’ best hope at second base.

But given the Marlins’ sinking status in the standings, Valdespin is a low-risk gamble that is worth a shot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-7, 3.99 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julo Teheran, 9-6, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler is set to make his 20th start of the season Monday when the Marlins open a four-game series at the Atlanta Braves. If the Marlins are to get hot, this series against their upper-crust division rival would be a great place to start. Koehler is 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA in seven career appearances vs. the Braves, including four starts. Koehler started strong this season but has faded of late, giving up 10 earned runs in his past two starts, spanning 9 1/3 innings.

--LHP Brad Hand, who entered Sunday’s game against the Giants with a 2-12 career record, got the win, allowing six hits, one walk and two runs in seven innings. It was just his sixth start of the season, and he improved to 1-2 on the year. He lowered his ERA from 5.26 to 4.86 and kept his spot in the rotation for at least a little while longer.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who suffered a left-shin contusion on Saturday when he was hit by a batted ball, is fine, according to manager Mike Redmond. At worst, Alvarez’s next start will be pushed back a day or two, Redmond said. The Marlins’ rotation is already struggling, especially at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots belonging, at the moment, to Jacob Turner and Brad Hand. Ace Jose Fernandez is, of course, out for the season, and any loss to All-Star Alvarez would be another huge blow.

--RHP Brad Penny pitched six innings for the Marlins’ Triple-A New Orleans team on Friday, allowing just two runs. Penny, 36, could get promoted back to the majors if he continues to pitch well, especially given the state of the Marlins’ rotation.

--INF Ed Lucas was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. The move was a bit of a surprise because Lucas had worked his way into becoming a valuable reserve, getting his first career walk-off hit on July 1 against the Phillies. He was also hitting .317 with one homer in 60 at-bats against left-handers. But Lucas, 32, struggled against right-handers, hitting just .189 in 95 at-bats. Overall, he was hitting .239 with one homer and seven RBI before his demotion.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. When he made his MLB debut with the Marlins earlier this season, DeSclafani struggled, going 1-2 with a 7.40 ERA. But he did well when he returned to the minors, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.82 ERA in seven games spanning 38 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed to stop this slide that we were on. It was a big win.” -- Marlins 3B Casey McGehee after a win over San Francisco on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP A.J. Ramos (right shoulder inflammation) was activated from the disabled list July 18. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 27. He threw a bullpen session July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on July 14.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right-shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson