Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- With Jose Fernandez already lost for the season, the Miami Marlins couldn’t afford to be without their second-best starter.

That was why there was so much concern when Henderson Alvarez had to leave after taking a hot shot off his left leg just above the ankle in the third inning Saturday night against San Francisco in Miami.

X-rays were negative, though, and the right-hander is on track to make his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves in the series finale Thursday night at Turner Field.

“He’s feeling better each day,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “He should be fine to make his start.”

Named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Alvarez has emerged as Miami’s top starter since Fernandez underwent Tommy John surgery in May.

“We can’t lose anybody, but especially him,” Redmond said.

Alvarez, who is 6-5 with a 2.64 ERA, was charged with the 5-3 loss to the Giants after giving up two second-inning runs.

“We got lucky, because it caught Henderson between the muscle and the shin,” Redmond said. “I think it got more muscle than bone. It blew up quickly on him. It was sore, of course. It’s good that he’s fine.”

Alvarez, who has three shutouts, had a four-game winning streak before dropping his past two decisions. His ERA over the last 10 starts is 2.07.

The 24-year-old from Venezuela, though, is 0-2 in five career starts against the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-52

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-5, 4.08 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 8-6, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Donovan Solano had a career-high four hits Tuesday against the Braves, getting three singles and a double during a 4-for-4 night that also included a walk. He is hitting .405 (17-for-42) in his last 13 games to raise his average to .261.

--LF Christian Yelich scored three times on two hits and a walk Tuesday. In his last 13 games against the Braves, he is hitting .364 (20-for-55) with seven multi-hit games. Yelich had two hits in the series opener Monday.

--RHP Jacob Turner got his first start since June 8 on Tuesday and improved to 3-6 by limiting the Braves to four hits and two runs over five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Turner, who has a 6.03 ERA, appeared out of the bullpen eight times before returning to the rotation for his 10th start.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton, who came in batting .198 with just eight RBIs in 28 career games in Atlanta, was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI on Tuesday. He also drew a walk and scored a run.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi faces the Braves for the fourth time Wednesday night in Atlanta and hopes to continue his success against them. He has given up just four runs in 21 innings this season and is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA versus the Braves over nine starts in his career. Eovaldi, 5-5 with a 4.08 ERA, was hit hard in his last start, though, giving up eight runs in four-plus innings during a lost to San Francisco in Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s swinging the bat great and stepping up. When we’re going good, we have a lot of different contributors.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of 2B Donovan Solano after a win over Atlanta on Tyesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson