Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond kept repeating his optimism, kept reinforcing how hopeful he was that left-hander Brad Hand was on the brink of the consistency the Marlins sorely need.

Hand worked a career-high 7 1/3 shutout innings in the Marlins’ 2-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night. In just his fifth start since returning to the rotation on July 3, Hand logged his second outing of at least seven innings. His sudden transformation from middling reliever to reliable starter certainly qualifies as something for Redmond to muster excitement.

“He looks comfortable,” Redmond said.

“He looks in a rhythm. He looks focused and I think he looks like a guy who’s on a mission. A guy who understands the opportunity he’s been given and wants to make the most of it. There’s nothing better in the big leagues than competition and when you see a guy out there who understands what he needs to do to be successful and watch him go out there and attack it. I think we saw that tonight.”

In 14 appearances out of the bullpen, Hand does not have a decision, but he does have a save and a 4.58 ERA. During a stint in the minors he worked on refining his change-up and breaking ball, and both continue to serve him well as he works on improved fastball location, not just fastball velocity. Hand was hesitant to celebrate his development, however, realizing that the final two months of the season are critical.

”Nothing’s done yet, Hand said. “I am still trying to go out every fifth day and solidify myself in this rotation. Nothing is going to be given to me or anything. I‘m going to have to prove it every fifth day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-7, 3.85 ERA) at Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 9-6, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Hand logged a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four. He became the second pitcher in major league history (Reds RHP Jim McGlothin in 1970 is the other) to hold the Astros scoreless over seven innings while allowing three hits or fewer in each of his first two career starts against the club. In his five starts since rejoining the Miami rotation, Hand is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA.

--C Jeff Mathis drove in the lone runs of the game with his two-run, two-out double in the seventh inning, scoring DH Jarrod Saltalamacchia and SS Adeiny Hechavarria. Mathis has hit in nine of the 12 games in which he’s faced a left-handed starter this season and is hitting .333 (10-for-30) against lefties overall.

--RHP Steve Cishek recorded his 25th save in 28 opportunities. He has converted his last five save opportunities and has worked six consecutive scoreless outings, including Friday night when he set the Astros down in order.

--C J.T. Realmuto was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville for the purpose of providing the Marlins additional backstop depth. Realmuto was first recalled from Jacksonville on June 1 and made his major league debut on June 5 in a start against the Tampa Bay Rays. In 71 games with Jacksonville this season, Realmuto batted .301/.368/.474 with 44 runs scored, 30 extra-base hits and 46 RBIs. RHP Anthony DeSclafani was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Realmuto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a tremendous effort by Brad tonight. He was pounding the strike zone and was in complete control of that game. We’d love to have seen him get through that eighth ... but (Hand) did what we needed him to do. It was fun watching him pitch.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on LHP Brad Hand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

J.T. Realmuto

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson