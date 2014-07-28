Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH
HOUSTON -- When Miami right-hander Jacob Turner earned the decision in the Marlins’ 4-2 win on Sunday over the Astros, he not only helped his team complete their first-ever series sweep in Houston, he put a bow on a 6-1 road trip capped by strong starting pitching.
Turner, Brad Hand and Tom Koehler all recorded victories during the weekend series, combining to allow four earned runs on 18 hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts over 18 innings. Their collective 2.00 ERA was particularly noteworthy given the struggles of Turner and the recent return of Hand to the rotation.
“It’s huge,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “Every team that gets on a run and gets going, it’s because their pitching. We went through a stretch there where we had some struggles but right now our guys are going good and they’re feeding off each other, which is huge.”
Like Hand on Friday night, Turner offered a glimpse of his effectiveness. Like Koehler, he labored a bit but ultimately proved resilient enough to thwart the Astros when things were more perilous.
“I feel like my confidence hasn’t wavered all season,” Turner said. “I might not have been getting the results early in the year, but at the same time the confidence in myself as always been there. So right now it’s just about going out there and battling. Not having my best stuff but being able to get through as much as I did today.”
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won four
NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 6-5, 3.20 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-6, 4.20 ERA)
--RHP Jacob Turner earned his second consecutive victory in his second successive start, limiting the Astros to one run on six hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. During those two starts, Turner has posted a 1.68 ERA while allowing two earned runs over 10 2/3 innings.
--LF Christian Yelich led off the first and fifth innings and recorded a single and a walk in those respective frames. He entered the series finale with a .362 on-base percentage when leading off an inning, the fourth-best mark in the National League. In 23 games since returning from the disabled list, Yelich is batting .337 (32-for-95).
--1B Garrett Jones smacked a solo home run off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the first inning, his 11th home run on the season. Over his last 19 games against the Astros, Jones is batting .364 (24-for-66) with six home runs and 16 RBIs.
--DH Giancarlo Stanton finished 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Sunday, closing the series with six strikeouts in his final six plate appearances. Stanton is now batting .177 (11-for-62) in his career against the Astros, his lowest against any team with a minimum of 50 at-bats.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is hard to believe. I remember back in the day this was not an easy place to play: (Craig) Biggio, (Jeff) Bagwell, (Lance) Berkman and all those guys, and their pitching.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond after his team completed a sweep in Houston on Sunday.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.
--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.
--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.
--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed at least four weeks of rest.
--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.
RHP Nathan Eovaldi
RHP Henderson Alvarez
RHP Tom Koehler
LHP Brad Hand
RHP Jacob Turner
RHP Steve Cishek (closer)
LHP Mike Dunn
RHP Bryan Morris
RHP Chris Hatcher
RHP A.J. Ramos
LHP Dan Jennings
RHP Sam Dyson
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
Jeff Mathis
J.T. Realmuto
1B Garrett Jones
2B Jordany Valdespin
SS Adeiny Hechavarria
3B Casey McGehee
INF Jeff Baker
INF Donovan Solano
LF Christian Yelich
CF Marcell Ozuna
RF Giancarlo Stanton
OF Reed Johnson