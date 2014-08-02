Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins’ rotation is not what they had hoped it would be at this point of the season.

Henderson Alvarez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday due to shoulder inflammation. The Marlins say they are not overly concerned and expect Alvarez back later this month.

Still, the two Marlins pitchers who made the All-Star Game in either of the past two years -- Jose Fernandez and Alvarez -- are now on the DL.

Beyond that, Nate Eovaldi, who starts Saturday, has been a major disappointment. His ERA is up a full run from last season -- from 3.39 to 4.37 -- and top prospect Andrew Heaney flopped his first MLB trial earlier this summer.

Jarred Cosart, acquired from the Houston Astros on Thursday, made his Marlins debut on Friday and was not overly impressive -- he gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

And the rest of the rotation is a bunch of Brad Hands, Tom Koehlers and Jacob Turners -- which is to say they are back-of-the-rotation guys, at best.

The Marlins really need Eovaldi to step up, and Saturday would be a fine time to start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-56

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 8-5, 4.03 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi, 5-6, 4.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nate Eovaldi is set to face the Reds on Saturday for his 23rd start of the year. He had a 3.39 ERA last year but has been a disappointment this season (4.37). He’s still young at 24 and has a power fastball that ranges from 94-98 mph, so there is hope. But the Marlins need it from him now, especially with their two All-Star pitchers from the past two years -- Jose Fernandez and Henderson Alvarez -- on the disabled list. Eovaldi, who has never faced the Reds, has been inexplicably bad at home this year -- 3-3 with a 5.11 ERA.

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who was acquired from the Houston Astros on Thursday, made his Marlins debut on Friday. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and four runs. He was perfect through his first three innings before giving up a run in the fourth. He then loaded the bases with one out in the sixth on two walks and a single. He was removed at that point, and reliever Chris Hatcher allowed all three runners to score. Those runs were Cosart’s responsibility.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, an All-Star this year, was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. Before the injury, Alvarez, 24, had been having a career year. He is fourth in the National League with a 2.48 ERA. Assuming he stays on this track, Alvarez (8-5) would have the first winning record in his big-league career, which began in 2011. And he is one win away from tying his career high in victories.

--LHP Dan Jennings, who was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans late after Thursday night’s game, was brought back on Friday. The reason he was brought back was the injury to RHP Henderson Alvarez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. This is the seventh time this season that the Marlins have either demoted or promoted Jennings, who has a 1.15 ERA. Batters are hitting .276 against him, though, with two homers in 123 at-bats.

--RHP Jacob Turner, who was supposed to move to the bullpen after Thursday’s trade for RHP Jarred Cosart, will replace Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) in the rotation. Turner is no doubt happy to remain in the rotation given that he earned consecutive wins in his previous two starts -- July 22 and July 27. That’s the first time he’s done that in his MLB career. Plus, there’s the fact that his numbers as a reliever this year are poor -- 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked good for five innings. It looked like he ran out of gas in the sixth.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond on RHP Jarred Cosart after a loss to the reds on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez