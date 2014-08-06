Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Nearly 10 years after pitching his last game with the then-Florida Marlins, Brad Penny could be on the verge of returning.

All signs point to Penny starting Saturday night at Cincinnati when the now Miami Marlins play the Reds, though manager Mike Redmond said the team was undecided.

That spot in the rotation came open Tuesday night when right-hander Jake Turner was designated for assignment before the Marlins’ 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh. His next turn to pitch would have been Saturday.

Penny, who last pitched in the major leagues in 2012, is 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in five starts with Triple-A New Orleans. He pitched six shutout innings Monday night against Nashville in a Pacific Coast League game.

The 36-year-old made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2000 and spent five seasons with them. He pitched in relief 22 times for the San Francisco Giants in 2012 and made one start for the Softball Hawks of the Japanese Pacific League last year before deciding to return home to the United States.

“It’s August but there’s still plenty of opportunity for someone to come up here and win a job in the rotation,” Redmond said.

Though just 23 years old, Turner was already out of minor league options and the Marlins decided to move on. He was 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA in 20 games, including 12 starts, this season.

The Marlins acquired Turner, then considered one of the top prospects in baseball, in a July 2012 trade with the Tigers that sent right-hander Anibal Sanchez and second baseman Omar Infante to Detroit. However, Turner went 8-19 with a 4.41 ERA in 47 games during his time in Miami.

“It just came to a point where he wasn’t getting any better, wasn’t showing any improvement and we felt we couldn’t do anything more to help him,” Redmond said. “Things like this are always tough but that’s part of the business.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-8, 3.70 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-3, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Turner was designated for assignment Tuesday after going 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA in 20 games, including 12 starts, this season. Turner, 23, was a major disappointment as he went 8-19 with a 4.41 ERA in 47 games with the Marlins in the two-plus seasons since being acquired from Detroit in a trade that sent RHP Anibal Sanchez and 2B Omar Infante to the Tigers on July 23, 2012. Turner, the Tigers’ first-round draft pick in 2009, was considered one of the best prospects in baseball at the time of the deal.

--LHP Brian Flynn was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will work out of the bullpen. He made one relief appearance for the Marlins on June 27 against Oakland, allowing two runs in three innings. Flynn was 7-8 with a 4.00 ERA in 21 starts with New Orleans.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games of the weekend series against Cincinnati because of what manager Mike Redmond described as back stiffness. Saltalamacchia, though, disputed the notion he wasn’t healthy enough to play. He drew three walks in four plate appearances, included one with the bases-loaded in the eighth inning off Pirates LHP Justin Wilson that snapped a 2-2 tie and put the Marlins ahead for good.

--LHP Brad Hand failed to pitch at least seven innings for the first time in four starts, but he had a solid 6 1/3-inning outing, allowing two runs and six hits while walking one and striking out four. Hand has a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since being recalled from New Orleans on July 3.

--LF Christian Yelich drove an RBI double to deep left field to cap a five-run eighth inning, perhaps a sign he is getting back on track. Yelich had just three hits in his previous 21 at bats.

--RHP Tom Koehler (7-8, 3.70) will try to shake his road woes Wednesday night when he starts at Pittsburgh. Koehler has struggled on the road this season with a 4.96 ERA, compared to a 2.45 mark at home.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not necessarily known for walks. We had a lot of really good at-bats that inning. We were really patient.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after his team had three walks during a five-run inning in a 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed at least four weeks of rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

LHP Brian Flynn

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez