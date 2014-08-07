Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jarred Cosart is hurting one start into his Miami Marlins’ career but the right-hander isn’t concerned about his strained left oblique muscle that will force to miss is turn in the rotation Thursday at Pittsburgh.

“It’s just a little tightness, nothing serious and if the World Series was tomorrow, I’d be able to pitch,” Cosart said Wednesday night before the Marlins lost 7-3 at Pittsburgh. “I‘m feeling a little uncomfortable. They don’t want me pitching if I‘m uncomfortable and I don’t want to pitch in I‘m uncomfortable. It’s no big deal.”

Cosart felt discomfort while playing catch before Wednesday night’s game. The Marlins decided to have him skip a start and he is tentatively scheduled to pitch next Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Marlins Park.

Cosart believes he suffered the injury last Friday night, either swinging the bat or running the bases in his Marlins’ debut one day after begin acquired from the Houston Astros in a five-player trade. He lost to the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Cozart was 9-7 with a 4.41 ERA in 20 starts with the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brian Flynn, 0-1, 6.00 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez 8-7, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Flynn will start Thursday night at Pittsburgh in place on RHP Jarrod Cosart, who has been scratched because of a strained left oblique muscle. Flynn was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday and was scheduled to work out of the bullpen after making 20 starts for the Zephyrs and going 7-8 with a 4.00 ERA. Flynn made one relief appearance this season, giving up two runs in three innings June 27 against the Oakland Athletics. He started four games for the Marlins last September and went 0-2 with an 8.50 ERA.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez played catch Wednesday and said he felt fine. It was the first time he had thrown since going on the disabled list July 30 with right shoulder inflammation. The Marlins expect Alvarez to be activated the first day he is eligible Aug. 15.

--RHP Kevin Gregg is scheduled to have season-ending surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Gregg was placed on the disabled list July 14. The 36-year-old made 12 relief appearances this season and was 0-0 with a 10.00 ERA.

--RHP Tom Koehler’s road struggled continues Wednesday night as he took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings. Koehler has a 5.05 ERA on the road this season but a 2.45 mark at home.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like the one big inning keeps biting Tom and it did again tonight.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond on RHP Tom Koehler after a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarrod Cosart (strained left oblique muscle) has been scratched from his Aug. 7 start at Pittsburgh. He is tentatively slated to pitch Aug. 12 against St. Louis.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He played catch Aug. 6.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He is scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips in the elbow on a date to be determined.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brian Flynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez