Miami Marlins - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- The Miami Marlins will likely be without left-handed reliever Dan Jennings for at least a week. They are thankful for that because it could have been so much worse.

Jennings is expected to be placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday night before the Marlins open a three-game series at Cincinnati against the Reds.

He was injured in a scary incident during the seventh inning of Thursday night’s 7-2 loss to the Pirates at Pittsburgh.

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer hit a line drive off the right side of Jennings’ head. The ball struck Jennings with such force that it popped into the air and was caught behind second base by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Jennings tried to get to his feet but fell to his knees and was attended to by athletic trainers from both teams. He raised his hand to the crowd of 29,035 while being taken off the field on a cart and drew a loud ovation.

Jennings was taken to a local hospital and held overnight for observation, though a CT scan was negative. He is having an outstanding season, despite shuttling between Miami and Triple-A New Orleans, as he has a 1.03 ERA in 38 appearances.

“It’s definitely scary,” Marlins catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia said. “I’d never been on the field when that happened. It goes past baseball. You start thinking about life. He has a wife and a kid.”

Mercer was also shaken by the incident.

“You watch it unfold and you hope he gets up,” he said. “You don’t want anything like that. I had the best seat in the house and it wasn’t pretty.”

RECORD: 55-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-6, 4.22 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-9, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dan Jennings suffered a concussion in the seventh inning of Thursday night’s 7-2 loss at Pittsburgh when he was struck on the right side of the head by a line drive by Pirates SS Jordy Mercer. A CT scan was negative but Jennings was held in a Pittsburgh hospital for observation. He will most likely be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Friday night before the Marlins play at Cincinnati.

--3B Casey McGehee did not play Thursday. It was just the second time in 113 games this season that he did not start. McGehee entered the day in a 7-for-54 slump that lowered his batting average to .298, the first time since June 7 it had been under .300. McGehee is also 0-for-8 in his career against Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez, who started and held the Marlins to one hit in seven shutout innings.

--LHP Brian Flynn is still looking for his first major league win after giving up five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings while taking the loss. Flynn made a spot start in place of RHP Jarrod Cosart, whose turn in the rotation was skipped because of a strained left oblique. Flynn was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday and will likely be optioned back Saturday when the Marlins will call up a pitcher -- who has yet to be determined -- to face the Reds.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 4.22 ERA) will look for his first win since June 23 when he starts Friday night at Cincinnati. He is 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in his last seven starts. Eovaldi has only faced the Reds once in his career, allowing one run in seven innings but not factoring in the decision.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) was injured Aug. 7 and is expected to be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (strained left oblique muscle) was scratched from his Aug. 7 start. He is tentatively slated to pitch Aug. 12 against St. Louis.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He played catch Aug. 6.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He is scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips in the elbow on a date to be determined.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

LHP Brian Flynn

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez