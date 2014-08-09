Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Miami Marlins were breathing a collective sigh of relief Friday after left-hander Dan Jennings was cleared to return to Miami after being struck in the head by a Jordy Mercer line drive Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

“It was a scary situation,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “Everything checked out. It looks like he’s going to be fine. Definitely feel grateful.”

Jennings underwent a CT scan which was negative, and Friday he was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Redmond’s attention now turns to shoring up the pitching staff in the short-term.

“Pitching-wise, losing (Jennings) and pitching these guys as much as we have, we had to get a couple of fresh arms,” said Redmond. “Get these guys in here to help us get through these next couple days.”

Among nine Miami players involved in transactions on Friday, the Marlins recalled right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and left hander Edgar Olmos from Triple-A New Orleans, giving them a couple much-needed arms.

Olmos is expected to be optioned back to New Orleans on Saturday making room for 36-year-old Brad Penny to start against the Reds. Penny hasn’t pitched since 2012. He’s 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in five starts for the Zephyrs.

“It will be exciting,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “It’s been a long road for him. Most of these guys weren’t around when Brad was pitching.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-7, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Dan Jennings was expected to return to Miami on Friday after remaining in a Pittsburgh hospital overnight Thursday after being struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Pirates SS Jordy Mercer. Jennings was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. A CT scan was negative. “It was a scary situation, but it looks like he’ll be fine,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “Everything checked out.”

--INF/OF Enrique Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday after going 0-for-7 in limited duty since being acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros. “He’s a young guy and he needs to play every day,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “Young guys coming to big leagues and sitting on the bench, it’s tough to be successful. Guys aren’t conditioned for that.”

--LHP Brian Flynn was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after allowing five earned runs on eight hits in four innings in Thursday’s 7-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He went 0-1 in two appearances, including the one start, with seven earned runs and 12 hits allowed in seven innings.

--INF Ed Lucas was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. Lucas has shown his versatility at the big-league level, playing first, second, third, left and right field. In 51 games with the Marlins, Lucas hit .239 with a homer, three doubles and seven RBIs.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. It’s his fourth stint with the Marlins this season He went 1-2 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts, allowing 20 earned runs in 24 1/3 innings pitched. DeSclafani provides Miami with an extra arm with Dan Jennings on the 7-day concussion DL.

--LHP Edgar Olmos was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday after going 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 22 appearances with the Zephyrs. He appeared in five games for the Marlins last year, allowing four runs in five innings. Olmos will be optioned back to New Orleans on Saturday.

--RHP Jose Arias was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for RHP Jacob Turner. Arias was 1-1 with a 1.77 ERA and three saves for Class A Kane County. He’ll be assigned to Class A Greensboro. Arias was signed by the Cubs as a non-drafted free-agent in 2010. He averaged 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings at Kane County.

--RHP Tyler Bremer was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for RHP Jacob Turner. Bremer went 5-1 with 12 saves and a 2.43 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Class A Kane County before being promoted to Daytona in the Florida State League in June and went 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA in eight outings. He’ll be assigned to Class A Greensboro.

--RHP Jacob Turner, a former first-round draft choice, was traded by the Marlins to the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for right-handers Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer. Turner went 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA in 20 games including 12 starts, striking out 54 in 78 1/3 innings.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi continued his mastery of the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night with eight shutout innings. In two starts against them this season, Eovaldi has allowed just one earned run in 15 innings. “I pitched well against them the last time out. I didn’t want to overthink anything,” Eovaldi said. “I was able to locate my fastball, had a real good slider.”

--RHP Brad Penny will start for the Marlins on Saturday in Cincinnati. Penny, 36, hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2012. He’s 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in five starts at Triple-A New Orleans. “It will be exciting,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “It’s been a long road for him. Most of these guys weren’t around when Brad was pitching.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I pitched well against them the last time out. I didn’t want to overthink anything. I was able to locate my fastball, had a real good slider.” -- Marlins RHP Nathan Eovaldi after pitching eight shutout innings in a win over the Reds on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Aug. 8. On Aug. 7, Jennings was struck in the head by a line drive.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (strained left oblique muscle) was scratched from his Aug. 7 start. He is tentatively slated to pitch Aug. 12 against St. Louis.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He played catch Aug. 6.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He is scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips in the elbow on a date to be determined.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson