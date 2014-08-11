Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Brad Penny’s triumphant return to the Marlins’ rotation Saturday night was necessitated by a dubious trend in Miami. After using 12 different starting pitchers last season, the Marlins already have established a club record with 13 starters used this year.

The 36-year-old Penny, who hadn’t pitched for the Marlins since 2004 or in the major leagues since 2012, now is being called upon to help mentor a young pitching staff decimated by injury.

The losses are significant. Jose Fernandez, the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year, is lost for season with a torn elbow ligament suffered in May. Right-hander Henderson Alvarez, who is 8-5 with a 2.48 ERA in 22 starts, is on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

“Losing Jose right out of the chute then trying to find somebody to replace that spot has been tough,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Saturday. “We’ve had trouble getting somebody to eat those innings. We’ve tried quite a number of younger guys, different things trying to find those innings. It’s been tough.”

Alvarez could return in time to start Thursday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks at Marlins Park. He threw a bullpen session Sunday. Jarred Cosart is in line to start Tuesday after being scratched from his last start with an oblique injury.

“It has been a challenge,” Redmond said. “We’ve been looking for somebody to step up and eat those innings for the rest of the year.”

Penny said he’ll do what he can to assist the Marlins’ starting staff, which is 34-40 with a 4.06 ERA heading into Sunday’s series finale at Cincinnati.

“I‘m going to work my butt off between starts and hopefully show them what it takes to be a professional,” Penny said. “I‘m lucky to get another opportunity to pitch at the major league level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-8, 3.99 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-9, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart will start Tuesday against St. Louis after being scratched from his previous turn in the rotation with what was said to be a sore left oblique. Turns out, the issue was lower back stiffness and not related to his oblique. That is good news for the Marlins, who already have used a club-record 13 starters this season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton’s goal is to become more consistent at the plate. He hit his 29th home run Sunday afternoon, his third in four games. But the Marlins slugger was batting just .214 in August. Stanton said he’d prefer to string together several quality games rather than just a few good at-bats. Stanton was robbed of a home run in the eighth inning Sunday on a leaping grab by Reds RF Jay Bruce.

--LHP Brad Hand had a 2.72 ERA in his previous seven starts, but he was roughed up Sunday. Hand allowed seven earned runs and five hits, including Devin Mesoraco’s two homers, including a grand slam, with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

--3B Casey McGehee homered for just the third time this season on Sunday, a fourth-inning solo shot off Cincinnati Reds ace Johnny Cueto. Despite having only three homers, McGehee has 60 RBIs and ranks third in the National League with a .342 average with runners in scoring position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just couldn’t get through the fifth. The wheels came off there. It came down to offense from one guy. The leadoff walk started it. We were trying to get him through the fifth.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on LHP Brad Hand, who gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings Sunday, including a Devin Mesoraco grand slam, in the Marlins’ 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jarred Cosart (lower back stiffness) was scratched from his Aug. 7 start. He will start Aug. 12 against St. Louis.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Alvarez threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he could be activated to start Aug. 14.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He was scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson