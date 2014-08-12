Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Monday night for the Miami Marlins was “The Giancarlo Stanton Show,” in which the team’s right fielder slugged two homers, drove in three runs and dove face first into the warning-track dirt to save a potential triple.

But while Stanton was the obvious star, left fielder Christian Yelich was a more subtle hero, getting things done in a supporting role.

Yelich led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored on Stanton’s first homer.

In the fourth inning, Yelich provided a run-scoring single, capping an inning in which the Marlins snapped a 3-3 tie.

Yelich hit a bunt single to lead off the seventh and came around to score what eventually became the winning (sixth) run after the Cards scored twice in the ninth.

Yelich also made a stellar diving catch in foul territory, using his long strides and fine speed to make up considerable ground in a hurry.

And if that wasn’t enough, Yelich stole a base.

The performance by Yelich came on a noteworthy statistical night since it was his 162nd MLB game -- the equivalent of a full season.

His numbers include a .275 batting average, 81 walks, 30 doubles, seven triples, 13 homers and 100 runs. He has a .356 on-base percentage, a .403 slugging mark and 24 steals in 28 attempts. He ranks second among NL leadoff batters this year in pitches seen per plate appearance -- 4.24. And he leads the league in full-counts drawn with 100.

Usually, young hitters are impatient. But Yelich, 22, has shown impressive discipline and stellar talent.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 14-6, 2.28 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 0-1, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who missed his last start in the rotation due to an oblique injury, returns on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He is still 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA after making his Marlins debut on Aug. 1 in a 5-2 loss to the Reds. This will be his second Marlins start. And counting his time with the Houston Astros earlier this season, Cosart has now gone five straight starts without completing at least six innings. The last time he went at least six innings was on June 26 in a 6-1 win over the Braves.

--RHP Tom Koehler, who had lost his two previous starts, pitched five innings on Monday against the Cardinals, allowing eight hits, two walks and three runs. It was not a great night for Koehler, who left after just 80 pitches, but he did exit with a 5-3 lead and eventually got his eighth win of the season. Koehler entered the night with a 2.74 ERA in the first three innings and a 5.03 mark in the middle frames, and that pattern held up on Monday as he allowed a three-run fourth.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, drove in three runs and made an impressive catch to lead the Marlins to a 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Monday. Stanton tied Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox for the major-league lead with 31. Stanton also has 148 career homers, tying ex-Marlin Hanley Ramirez for second place on the franchise’s career list. Former Marlin Dan Uggla is the career leader with 154. Stanton has 74 homers at home and 74 on the road. Defensively, Stanton made his mark in the fifth inning, falling face first into the warning-track dirt after diving to steal extra bases from second baseman Kolten Wong.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) is set to come off the disabled list and start on Thursday against Arizona. Alvarez threw a bullpen session on Sunday and all went well. Alvarez, who made the All-Star Game this year, is expected to resume his role as the Marlins’ ace. He is 8-5 with a 2.48 ERA so far this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a team win. (Stanton) played both sides of the ball with his homers and probably the catch of the year.” -- RHP Tom Koehler, of RF Giancarlo Stanton, who homered twice, drove in three runs and made an impressive catch to lead the Marlins to a 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Alvarez threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he is set to come off the disabled list to start on Aug. 14.

--RHP Jarred Cosart (lower back stiffness) was scratched from his Aug. 7 start. He will start Aug. 12 against St. Louis.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He was scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson