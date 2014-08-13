Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have quietly built a talented, young core that could soon become the envy of most major league general managers.

The question remains, however: Are the Marlins developing these young players so they can ultimately sign huge contracts with big-market teams such as the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers or Angels?

Or will the historically tight-fisted Marlins dip into their pockets and keep the best of their home-grown players?

Time will tell on what is the Marlins’ most important question.

In the meantime, it’s fun to debate which young Marlins the team should build around.

Here’s my list, in order:

1. Giancarlo Stanton, 24 -- The power-hitting right fielder is the obvious top choice. Power like his is rare, and he has developed into a solid fielder as well.

2. Jose Fernandez, 22 -- It remains to be seen how well he returns from Tommy John surgery next season. But assuming he is the Jose of old, Fernandez is simply too good -- on the field and off -- to let go.

3. Marcell Ozuna, 23 -- A young center fielder who can go get the ball and drive the ball with power -- 16 homers this season -- is a major asset.

4. Christian Yelich, 22 -- He’s developed into an excellent leadoff batter, scoring 100 runs and stealing 23 bases in 27 attempts in his first 162 major league games. He is a solid left fielder with good speed and long strides to cover ground.

5. Adeiny Hechavarria, 25 -- A brilliant fielder, “Hech” needs to continue to make progress with the bat. He has a total of 14 triples from the start of 2013 to now, which is impressive. But his on-base percentage is just .305, and his OPS of .653 isn’t great, either.

6. Henderson Alvarez, 24 -- He has a 2.48 ERA and made the All-Star Game this year. The Marlins need to see consistency, however. His career numbers show why -- he is just 23-28 with a 3.76 ERA. Still, a potential young ace like this, should he continue to develop, will be worth keeping.

7. Steve Cishek, 28 -- He’s the oldest player on this list, which is a negative. But he’s not ancient, and he is just the third Marlins player to record consecutive 30-save seasons.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-60

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 1-1, 11.25 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-6, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Cardinals. Eovaldi has allowed just one run in his past 15 innings, covering two starts. The Marlins are 3-0 in his past three starts. However, Eovaldi has struggled at home this year with a 4.78 ERA. Oddly, he has been better on the road (3.09). He is off to a good start in August -- a 0.60 ERA. He very much needed that after posting an awful 6.75 ERA in July. His only sub-4.00 ERA this year for a full month came in April (2.58).

--RHP Jarred Cosart, who missed his last start in the rotation due to an oblique injury, returned on Tuesday to throw seven scoreless innings against the Cardinals. He allowed three hits -- all singles -- and one walk to earn his first win as a Marlin in just his second start with the team. He lowered his NL ERA from 6.75 to 2.92. Counting the work he did with the Astros in the AL earlier this year, it was his 10th win of the season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton has 10 first-inning homers this year, which leads the National League and is tied for second in the majors behind Baltimore’s Adam Jones (11). The Marlins’ record in that category is 14 by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton is tied for second. Stanton also has 13 multi-homer games in his career, which broke Hanley Ramirez’s franchise record of 12. Stanton has the second-most multi-homer games before the age of 25 in MLB history. Only Alex Rodriguez (14) had more.

--3B Casey McGehee was rested on Aug. 7 after he had hit just .154 in a 15-game stretch. The rest seemed to help. Since then, he has a five-game hitting streak. In four of those games, he has had multiple hits, including Tuesday’s 2-for-3 performance.

--CF Jordany Valdespin started on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 to raise his batting average to .239. He has made 15 starts this season at 2B, two in CF and one in RF. Valdespin hasn’t proven he is the Marlins’ second baseman of the future. He hasn’t even played well enough to secure a spot on the team next year. But he has showed versatility, he’s made plays defensively, and he’s competed. The Marlins will watch very closely to see how Valdespin finishes the season to see where and if he fits into the 2015 roster.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) is eligible to come off the disabled list on Thursday but instead will start Saturday against Arizona. Alvarez’s ERA has gone down in each of the past two years -- so far at least. He was at 4.85 in 2012, 3.59 last year and 2.48 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His two homes this year are against Wainwright and David Price. You can book him for every ace in the league from here on out.” - Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after Miami’s Donovan Solano hit a key two-run homer off the Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright in Miami’s 3-0 victory on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Alvarez threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and is eligible to come off the disabled list on Aug. 14, but instead will start Aug. 16 against Arizona.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He was scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from the elbow.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

