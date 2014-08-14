Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Starter Jarred Cosart, who pitched seven scoreless innings on Tuesday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0, was very complimentary of catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

“I shook him off three times,” Cosart said, “and they got a hit each time. I will learn from that going forward.”

Cosart’s words make this a good time to examine Salty’s performance this season to see whether the Marlins are getting their money’s worth.

Miami gave him a three-year contract that runs through the 2016 season. The $21 million deal is the biggest on the team. It’s also the biggest contract in the career of Saltalamacchia, who is from South Florida and came back home to play for the Marlins.

So, has he been worth it?

Let’s take a look at his defense first:

--The league average for throwing out runners is 27 percent. Saltalamacchia’s career number is 22 percent. So far this season, though, he has been successful on just 20 percent.

--He already has a career high with 12 errors. His fielding percentage of .980 is eight points behind his career number.

--Backup catcher Jeff Mathis has been better at throwing out runners (31 percent). And his two errors and .997 fielding percentage rank above Saltalamacchia, too.

However, here is one defensive stat that does favor Saltalamacchia: When he is catching, the Marlins’ team ERA is 3.58. When Mathis is behind the plate, it’s 4.17.

Offense is the big reason the Marlins signed Saltalamacchia. Last year, the Marlins were last in the majors with a .194 batting average and a .529 OPS from the position.

Here’s a closer look at how Salty has performed offensively this season:

--He is hitting .223, which is 20 points below his career number and 50 points behind last year’s average.

--His .719 OPS is 17 points below his career number and 85 points behind last year.

--His .332 on-base percentage is actually pretty good, considering his low batting average: 20 points higher than his career average but six points behind last season.

--His power numbers last season included 40 doubles, 14 homers and 65 RBIs. This year, he is at 14 doubles, 10 homers and 34 RBIs.

Boston’s Fenway Park, where he played last season, is a better hitter’s stadium than Salty has this year in Miami, so that could account for some of his decline.

The end result, though, is that Saltalamacchia’s offensive numbers have declined from last year and are probably less than what the Marlins had hoped for -- but better than what they had last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 7-4, 3.06 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 1-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Penny seems like the perfect choice to start the Marlins’ four-game series against the Diamondbacks. In 23 career games against Arizona, he is 10-3 with a 1.97 ERA. Penny, 36, is making a comeback after not pitching in the majors last season. His first appearance this year came on Aug. 9, when he and the Marlins beat the Reds. He heads into the Arizona game with a 1-0 record and a 1.80 ERA.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi was victimized by poor defense Wednesday against the Cardinals. He pitched six innings and allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs, two earned. Eovaldi was one strike away from avoiding any runs in the third before allowing a two-run single to Matt Adams. He gave up two more runs after that -- both due largely to errors by 2B Jordany Valdespin.

--3B Casey McGehee extended his hitting streak to seven games on Wednesday. He is hitting .444 during the streak, including four consecutive multi-hit games. He also has four doubles during his streak.

--PH Jeff Baker recorded his sixth career pinch-hit homer on Wednesday, a two-run shot in the ninth against the Cardinals. He has 11 pinch hits this season, which ranks fourth in the majors. He is also batting .367 as a pinch hitter this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We absolutely wanted to be greedy and go for the sweep, but (Justin) Masterson threw the ball well.” -- 3B Casey McGehee, who lost to St. Louis 5-2 on Wednesday and failed to sweep three games from the Cardinals for the first time since 1996.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Alvarez threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he will be activated for an Aug. 16 start against Arizona.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He is scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from the elbow in mid-August.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson