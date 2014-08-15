Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins 5-4, 10th-inning comeback win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series could be the start of something big.

The D-Backs have nine players on the disabled list and are hopelessly out of playoff contention.

Miami, which has won five of its past seven games, hopes to keep things going in this direction since its next three series -- Arizona, two games against the Texas Rangers and three on the road at the Colorado Rockies -- represent a rare opportunity.

Texas has the worst record in the American League, and Colorado has the same for the National.

For the Marlins, who started the day in sixth place in the NL wild-card standings -- 4 1/2 games out -- time is running out. But these would seem to be the perfect three teams to play to get them higher in the standings.

The Diamondbacks are without star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, the Rangers are without star pitcher Yu Darvish, and the Rockies are without star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Miami, on the other hand, is getting back All-Star pitcher Henderson Alvarez on Saturday and should be ready to make its move.

“We just want to win,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after beating Arizona. “We need everyone to step up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Trevor Cahill, 2-8, 4.86 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 2-4, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Hand will make his 25th appearance and his 11th start of the season on Friday against the D-Backs. It’s a small sample size, but Hand has been good against Arizona -- 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in two starts. Hand, who made his MLB debut on June 7, 2011, is still only 24 years old. Still, he has a lot to prove because he has a 4.58 ERA this season as a reliever and 4.67 as a starter. The only real potential he showed this season was in July (2.70 ERA in six starts). Otherwise, he’s been bad as his monthly ERAs reflect: 6.28 in April, 6.52 in May and 7.36 in August, albeit in just two starts. With Henderson Alvarez coming back off the disabled list on Saturday, the Marlins will need to eliminate one of their starters on rotation. So, it stands to reason, Hand needs a good start on Friday to remain in the rotation.

--RHP Brad Penny did his part at the plate on Thursday, doubling for his first MLB hit since 2010 and then coming around to score. It was also his first double since 2007. On the mound, Penny, who entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 1.97 ERA in 23 career games against Arizona, escaped with a no-decision. He pitched five-plus innings, allowing five hits, three walks and four runs. His ERA went up from 1.80 to 4.50 in just his second start of the year. Penny, 36, is making a comeback after not pitching in the majors at all last season.

--2B Rafael Furcal will have hamstring surgery and is officially out for the season. The Marlins signed him in the offseason, giving him $3.5 million for one year, making him one of the better-paid players on a small-payroll team. The gamble on the aging (36) and injury-prone Furcal did not work. He was supposed to give the Marlins speed and production at leadoff, but he played just nine games this season and hit .171 with a .216 on-base percentage. He stole no bases.

--LHP Dan Jennings, who was hit in the head one week ago -- on Aug. 7 -- by a line drive off the bat of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jordy Mercer, hopes to return to action soon. Jennings, speaking to the media on Thursday for the first time since the scary incident, said he expects to return in about a week.

--LHP Mike Dunn (10-5) pitched two scoreless innings on Thursday to earn the win. He also set a franchise single-season record for wins. Robb Nenn in 1997 and Edward Mujica in 2011 had previously been tied with Dunn with nine relief wins.

--CF Marcell Ozuna broke an 0-for-16 slump on Thursday with a single. Then he stepped it up several notches with a walk-off double in the 10th inning. It was the first walk-off hit of his career and his second walk-off RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was exciting. It was a long time since I got a base hit. Every time it was a ground out or a strikeout. To get a line drive in that situation, I feel great.” -- Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna after his first career walk-off hit in a win over Arizona on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Alvarez threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he will be activated for an Aug. 16 start against Arizona.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He is scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from the elbow in mid-August.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He will have surgery and is out for the season.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson