Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- A pitcher hasn’t won the National League’s MVP award since Bob Gibson in 1968, but that nearly five-decade drought may end this year.

That’s partly because Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is having a stellar season -- he leads MLB starters in ERA (1.78), and he is tied for the lead in wins (14).

But another factor in Kershaw’s candidacy is the fact that Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton has been so dominant, leading the league in homers (31) and RBIs (84).

Stanton’s dominance actually helps Kershaw in a way. That’s because many voters are loathe to give the MVP award to a player whose team is not in the playoffs, which is the likely result for the Marlins this season.

Not that Marlins manager Mike Redmond would agree without any ballot that does not have Stanton at the top.

“I was watching one of those baseball shows that said Stanton should be ‘mentioned’ in the MVP race,” Redmond said. “I said, ‘what? Mentioned? He should be right up there.'”

Stanton, a powerfully built 6-6, 240-pounder, can do more than just mash home runs for phenomenal distance.

He has stolen 10 bases -- which is already a career high -- and has been caught just once.

His current batting average (.293) and on-base percentage (.397) would be career highs if he maintains or exceeds his current pace for the rest of the season.

And his defense in right field has improved significantly. He has been -- at the very least -- solid with the glove, and there have been times when he has been spectacular.

Still, Stanton -- wise beyond his years at age 24 -- said he is not caught up in the hype.

“I‘m not typing ‘MVP’ on Google every night,” Stanton said. “I’ve got other things to worry about.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-8, 4.61 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 8-5, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 due to right-shoulder inflammation, returns to the rotation on Saturday. The 2014 All-Star, who is in his fourth season in the majors, has a 2.48 ERA, which would be a career best if he were to maintain this pace. This will mark his first career appearance against Arizona. But one very favorable trend in Alvarez’s favor is his 1.48 home ERA this season.

--LHP Brad Hand allowed homers to two of the first five batters he faced Friday night against Arizona ... but he did not allow a single run after that rocky start. The end result was five hits, two walks and three runs in seven innings, a nearly miraculous recovery for a pitcher who had to pitch well to keep his spot in the rotation. That’s because with the return of All-Star RHP Henderson Alvarez, the Marlins now have six starting pitchers. The expectation is that RHP Brad Penny will be the odd man out, but that has yet to be announced, and certainly Hand was teetering on the edge with his awful start.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton was pitched very carefully by Arizona but still managed to get on base three times in four plate appearances and also drove in his league-leading 84th run. Stanton went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run-scoring single. For the season, he also leads the league in homers (31) and has 10 steals in 11 attempts. His current batting average (.293) and on-base percentage (.397) would be career highs if he maintains or exceeds his current pace for the rest of the season.

--RHP Bryan Morris pitched a scoreless inning Friday against Arizona. His effort will likely get somewhat lost because the Marlins lost the game 3-2, but Morris deserves recognition for his continued brilliance. Since the Marlins acquired him from the Pirates on June 1, Morris has posted a 0.51 ERA in 32 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re in one of those ruts. Unfortunately, tonight we killed our rallies with the double plays.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond after a loss to Arizona on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Alvarez threw a bullpen session Aug. 10, and he will be activated for an Aug. 16 start against Arizona.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He is scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from the elbow in mid-August.

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He will have surgery and is out for the season.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Brad Penny

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson