Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Marlins are over .500 for the first time since June 20.

They beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday on a walk-off hit by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

It was the Marlins’ 11th walk-off hit of the season - the most in the majors.

The Marlins also lead the majors with 32 one-run wins and 21 victories in their last at-bat.

Maybe baseball fans are starting to believe in this young Marlins team, which is just three games out of the wild-card race.

Yes, they are in fifth place in the wild card, but with 37 games left, they have time to make up ground.

And as long as teams continue to pitch to Stanton -- he leads the National League in homers (32) and RBIs (89) and now has five career walk-off hits at the age of 24 -- the Marlins have a chance.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-9, 5.27 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-7, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his 26th start of the season on Wednesday against the Rangers. He has pitched better on the road (3.09 ERA) then at home (4.66) -- an odd trend, especially in a big stadium such as Marlins Park. Then again, it does not appear to be a fluke because his career numbers at home (6-16, 4.10 ERA) are also worse than his road marks (9-12, 3.66). Eovaldi throws hard, but he was sub-.500 in the minors, and he is 15-28 in the majors.

--RHP Jarred Cosart pitched six innings against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing six hits, two walks and one run in a tough-luck no-decision. He did not allow a homer, which is typical for Cosart. On the season, he is the sixth-hardest pitcher to homer off in the major leagues. Cosart struck out just two on Tuesday, but he did his job, keeping the ball in the stadium.

--2B Donovan Solano started on Tuesday for the fourth time in the past five games, taking the job from Jordany Valdespin. Solano went 1-for-5, sinking his average to .249. He also made an error with the score tied in the ninth and was fortunate that it did not cost his team the game.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton usually shows up on the highlight reels for his majestic home runs. But on Tuesday night, he will surely make it for his wacky attempt at retrieving a double off the wall by Texas’ Rougned Odor. Stanton bobbled the ball and then slipped twice while Odor circled the bases on what was ruled a double and a two-base error. Fortunately for Stanton, he got an opportunity to win the game in the 10th inning, and he did just that. It was his second walk-off hit of the year and the fifth of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the right guy at the plate. He had a heck of an at-bat -- a bullet to right.” - Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on RF Giancarlo Stanton, who had the game-winning hit in the 10th inning of Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over Texas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He took 10 dry swings July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Aug. 17.

--LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 8. He was sent on a Rookie League rehab assignment Aug. 19.

--RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. He is scheduled to undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from the elbow in mid-August.

--2B Rafael Furcal (torn left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He will have surgery Aug. 20 and is out for the season.

--RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 4. He got a second opinion June 4 on his ailing elbow from Dr. James Andrews, who agreed with team doctors that Capps didn’t need surgery but needed rest.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He had the cast and stitches removed May 27. He could begin throwing in mid-September. The timetable for his recovery is 12-18 months.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Tom Koehler

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Jarred Cosart

RHP Henderson Alvarez

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Bryan Morris

RHP Chris Hatcher

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Brad Penny

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Jordany Valdespin

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Jeff Baker

INF Donovan Solano

INF Ed Lucas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson